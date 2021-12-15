ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000 in grim milestone

Janesville Gazette
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a grim reminder that 2021 has defied hopes and has been as deadly numerically as 2020, when the pandemic emerged. The state reached the milestone Wednesday when the Minnesota Department of Health reported another 54 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by laboratory...

