Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State Police warn of new scam involving popular bank payment app

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police are urging people to be cautious when utilizing peer-to-peer payment apps.

Scammers are now preying on people using the Zelle app, which partners with financial institutions and is frequently offered through the bank’s own app.

According to investigators, the crook will send you a text message, claiming to be from your bank’s fraud department, asking you to verify a suspicious Zelle payment. If you respond, the scammer then gives you a call, asking you to verify your identity by providing your username and other information.

You’re then advised that you’ll receive a one-time code, which is legitimately coming from the bank or Zelle. The scammer is effectively walking you through a password reset. Once that’s complete, the crooks have access to your money.

“Within minutes, they’re draining your account,” said PSP Tpr. Melinda Bondarenka.

To avoid becoming a victim, police advise you to familiarize yourself with your peer-to-peer payment app’s policies related to fraud protection. Further, learn to recognize your bank’s real fraud notifications.

Read text messages closely, police advise, and ignore messages from institutions where you do not have accounts.

If you receive a suspicious message or call, do not engage. Instead, call your bank at a phone number that you know is valid and report what you received.

Fake UPS driver ties up kids, grandparents in armed robbery

NEW YORK CITY — Police in New York City are searching for thieves, one of whom posed as a UPS worker. Police say two people, one pretending to be a UPS worker, forced their way into an apartment in the Bronx, forced the couple to bind themselves and their young grandchildren with zip ties, and then ransacked the apartment, WNBC reported.
Man found shot in crashed car in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Neighbors said chaos erupted in Duquesne Monday night after a shooting and crash along Grant Street. Allegheny County police said a man was shot inside a crashed vehicle around 10 p.m. and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. A woman who didn’t want to...
Rite Aid closing more than 60 stores

Drugstore chain Rite Aid announced plans Tuesday to close 63 stores across the country as it released fiscal updates to investors. In a note to investors, the company said it had already begun closing the stores to “reduce costs, drive improve profitability and ensure that Rite Aid has a healthy foundation to grow from, with the right stores in the right locations, for the communities it serves and for its business.”
