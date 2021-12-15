Pennsylvania State Police warn of new scam involving popular bank payment app

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police are urging people to be cautious when utilizing peer-to-peer payment apps.

Scammers are now preying on people using the Zelle app, which partners with financial institutions and is frequently offered through the bank’s own app.

According to investigators, the crook will send you a text message, claiming to be from your bank’s fraud department, asking you to verify a suspicious Zelle payment. If you respond, the scammer then gives you a call, asking you to verify your identity by providing your username and other information.

You’re then advised that you’ll receive a one-time code, which is legitimately coming from the bank or Zelle. The scammer is effectively walking you through a password reset. Once that’s complete, the crooks have access to your money.

“Within minutes, they’re draining your account,” said PSP Tpr. Melinda Bondarenka.

To avoid becoming a victim, police advise you to familiarize yourself with your peer-to-peer payment app’s policies related to fraud protection. Further, learn to recognize your bank’s real fraud notifications.

Read text messages closely, police advise, and ignore messages from institutions where you do not have accounts.

If you receive a suspicious message or call, do not engage. Instead, call your bank at a phone number that you know is valid and report what you received.