If you’re seeking funding for your small business, you may have heard about bridge lending. A bridge loan can offer cash flow in the short-term if you have costs to cover before other financing comes through. In other words, bridge loans can save a business in a pinch — whether that’s a delay in customer payment or a need to cover costs before an insurance claim comes through. In this post, we’ll answer questions you may have about this type of loan, such as what a bridge loan is exactly, how they’re typically used, their pros and cons and more.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 9 DAYS AGO