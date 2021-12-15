The rule of law in California is demonized: Ayaan Hirsi Ali

A day before California begins requiring masks to be worn in most indoor settings, the state tweaked the rules to allow some exceptions where people may remove face coverings. San Francisco, for instance, may continue with its policy letting people take off masks in gyms and workplaces if 100% of the people there are vaccinated against COVID.
During her three-year battle with breast cancer, my wife, Leslie, graciously endured multiple rounds of horrifically toxic treatment to eke out more time with our two young children. But after 18 cancer-free months, the disease returned with a vengeance in June 2003. It fractured her bones and invaded her spinal...
A host of new laws are taking effect next year. Many of them are related to crime and policing, while others affect housing and workplaces. Click through the gallery above to see what is changing in 2022. All laws take effect Jan. 1, unless stated otherwise.
ELLIOTT, Iowa — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year’s Day.
In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on the campus of the California State University of Los Angeles in Los AngelesAP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File. Gavin Newsom is working on a bill allowing private citizens to sue makers and sellers of...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California workplace regulators on Thursday extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with some revisions that business groups say could worsen the labor shortage. The main change to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's revised temporary rule erases current...
In October, outrage erupted when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted down a proposal to build nearly 500 new homes — many affordable — on a downtown site at 469 Stevenson St. now being used for valet parking. Of course, these same supervisors reject housing developments all the time. And...
It is fitting that two Fox News contributors have severed their ties with the network over Tucker Carlson’s glorification of Jan. 6 at exactly the moment when more than 150 scholars are sounding a loud, clanging alarm about the future of our democracy. Opinions to start the day, in your...
A dangerous crackpot texts me several times a day. He’s manipulative. He’s paranoid. He’ll flatter me and then say horrible things about people I admire. He wants me to give him money. I get at least three wheedling texts a day from this ne’er-do-well. I didn’t...
The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
John Eastman was close to Trump near the end of his presidency and spoke at a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6. He refused to comply with a subpoena from the congressional Jan. 6 committee in early December. On Tuesday, he sued Verizon and the committee to protect his subpoenaed phone...
As former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, it was remembered how he had surmounted partisanship to help save Social Security, renew the Voting Rights Act, provide school meals to children, create the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pass the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Comments / 0