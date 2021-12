Jurassic Park is one of the most beloved films of all time and the franchise still goes on today with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion which will feature the return of the original trio from the first film. Dr. Ian Malcolm is considered as one of the fan-favorite characters in the franchise thanks to Jeff Goldblum's iconic portrayal of the role. But as it turns out, he almost wasn't part of the film.

