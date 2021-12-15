ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Purveyor: Linda Grams

By Tayler Butters
richmondmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory: Growing up, Linda Jackson-Shaw would bake anything, and she spent years experimenting in the kitchen. Once the pandemic hit, Jackson-Shaw found comfort in returning to baking. One night at a family dinner, it...

richmondmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Coffee#Tea#Gourmet
purewow.com

Espresso-Chocolate Bundt Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze

“I’m certainly not the first person to incorporate sourdough into sweet baked goods,” pastry chef Caroline Schiff writes in her new cookbook, The Sweet Side of Sourdough. “There’s a recipe for a chocolate sourdough cake in a 1970s edition of The Joy of Cooking I came across while working on this book, and obviously I had to make it immediately.”
RECIPES
tucson.com

Traditional Mexican candies a snap to make

The connections between Old World and New World foods are a continual fascination. Take mazapan, for example. You may find these little round peanutty candies in Mexican specialty markets. They’re usually individually wrapped, but sometimes a quartet comes in a pretty yellow box. With just three ingredients, they’re simple...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Pecan Tassies

A cute and tasty dessert, these Pecan Tassies are like miniature pies that are rich, crunchy and absolutely delicious!. I'm obsessed with all things pecan. I'm from the south so pecans are literally in our backyard. These Pecan Tassies (also known as Pecan Tarts) are one recipe that folks always ask me to make around the holidays. These tassies don't have many ingredients at all and the ingredients are easy to find! The hardest part is waiting for the dough to chill, but I'll tell you, it's totally worth the wait! If you want a yummy dessert, but do not want to commit to a whole pie, then this Pecan Tassie recipe is just what you need.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recipes
leitesculinaria.com

Spiced Chocolate Truffles

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. At last, spiced chocolate truffles made with dark chocolate that taste delectable, are easy to make, and—believe it!—nutrient dense. Our prayers have been answered. Adapted from Drew Ramsey | Eat Complete | Harper Wave, 2016. These spiced...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Morning Buns

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Morning buns, made with a tender, laminated dough, can be made the night before, which is perfect for the holidays. Filled with orange-cinnamon sugar, they fill your kitchen with a festive scent that will get everyone out of bed.
RECIPES
richmondmagazine.com

Spotlight: Rabia Kamara

Seek the Beat: “My ultimate guilty pleasure is concerts. I love live music. This year, I saw Usher in Las Vegas, Glass Animals at The National and Ludacris from the side stage.”. Down With Daqs: “I am daiquiri crazy. I love a daiquiri or a mule — those are...
CELEBRITIES
rimonthly.com

Cheer Up Santa With Boozy Milk and Cookies by Rhody Purveyors

Baby Cheeks cookies and Thicc cookies, Feed the Cheeks, Providence, feedthecheeks.com. Decorated sugar cookies, Anna Lee Bakes, instagram.com/annaleebakes. Housemade Horchata featuring ISCO’s Structural Vodka and Busy Bee featuring ISCO’S Patina Bourbon Barrel Aged Gin with a candied ginger garnish, both by the Industrious Spirit Company, Providence, iscospirits.com. Winter...
PROVIDENCE, RI
gordonramsayclub.com

Blackberry Frosting – Classic Recipe

This blackberry frosting can be an ideal creamy addition to your fruity cupcakes, cakes, pancakes, or other desserts that you like to enrich with a nice, beautifully purple, berry taste. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature. 1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar. A...
RECIPES
richmondmagazine.com

To Go, Please

If there’s one thing Ironclad Coffee Roasters founder Ryan O’Rourke knows like the back of his hand, it’s coffee. “I started roasting from home quite a few years ago, when we were living in Ireland, because I couldn’t find coffee that I liked at the time there,” O’Rourke recalls. “I was like, ‘Hey I’m just going to start roasting my own coffee and doing it the way I like it,’ and it became an obsession for me.”
FOOD & DRINKS
okcfox.com

Cooking With Amy: Peanut Butter Wraps

The Cooking Mom, Amy Hanten, is back with another delicious and easy recipe. Today she's making peanut butter wraps which are healthy and super simple to make. 1 tablespoon mini chocolate chips (optional) Directions:. Spread a thin layer of peanut butter over the whole tortilla. Sprinkle chocolate chips over the...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Chocolate, Avocado, and Coconut Mousse

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. This chocolate, avocado, and coconut mousse is a sweet, but not too sweet, dessert that’s just enough to satisfy after dinner. Avocado purée, dark chocolate, honey, coconut milk, and a squeeze of lime juice are just about all it takes to whip up this stunning little beauty.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy