Many hobbyists are in the prime of earning points and miles during the holiday season. Indeed, increased earning promos, sales, and portal bonuses are everywhere this time of year. I have to pick to pick my battles, as I recently described. Also, for a segment of hobbyists who enjoy earning significant amounts of points and miles on a routine basis, I suggest that this time of year is an excellent opportunity to step away. I reflected on my experience with this about a year ago, and I plan to take a similar extended break in a few days. To be clear, I won’t be going cold turkey. I’ll quit pounding the pavement and certain activities online, but I’ll keep earning on normal errands. Regardless, I’m excited for the respite. Here’s why.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO