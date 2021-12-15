Unmasked at the Athletic Club

David Sullins hitchhiked into Santa Barbara back in the 1970s at the age of 15. He wasn’t homeless, but as he tells it, there was more than a little street to him. Over the years, Sullins proved both shrewd and lucky; today he’s a successful landlord, and he’s paying it, as they say, forward. He’s renting out rooms to about a dozen homeless people as part of an especially aggressive emergency housing program run locally by both the city and county. “Maybe I’m being a sap,” Sullins ruminates before thinking better of it. “But they’re paying market rents,” he exclaims, “the same as what students get.” And his homeless tenants, Sullins says, aren’t that much harder on his properties than the students are.
