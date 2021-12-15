ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Unmasked at the Athletic Club

By Jana Zimmer
Santa Barbara Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince early 2020, I’ve been obeying all Public Health directives religiously. Distance, mask, vaccinate. I even have a votive candle with Dr. Fauci’s picture on it that we got in Palm Springs when we ventured out for the Desert X outdoor art exhibit last spring. The summer of 2021 started to...

www.independent.com

Comments / 5

Guest
2d ago

Good for you!!! I am so sick of people ignoring heat orders, and moreover, just doing right by others. Our civilization has just completely lost all manners and conduct. Rudeness abounds. I’m very proud of you for holding your own. And I agree that the massless should be outside if they won’t comply. The problem here is that you were talking to an obvious anti-masker manager. Take care of yourself and know that you are not alone.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Review | Lobster Town U.S.A.

The delightful stretch of road known as Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria has a new Christmas gift in the form of an elegant art gallery with the charming if unlikely name of Lobster Town U.S.A. Proprietor Maire Radis has assembled an impressive collection of works by four excellent artists, several of whom will be well known to those who follow the Santa Barbara art scene. There’s excellent work on display by Hillary Hauser, John Randall Nelson, Wesley Anderegg, and Brad Nack. The setting is the former site of Porch. Before that, in the 1950s, it was a seafood restaurant and lobster processing facility called — you guessed it — Lobster Town U.S.A.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Our Community Saved the San Marcos Foothills

The effort to save the San Marcos Foothills was a “90-day project that was decades in the making,” according to campaign strategist and management consultant Mary Rose, who served as the director of the Foothills Forever campaign. Rose, alongside a versatile team of volunteer community leaders, conservation activists, Chumash advisors, and legal experts, was tasked with raising over $18 million in 90 days to purchase the San Marcos Foothills West Mesa – with key support from the Santa Barbara Foundation, which acted as the campaign’s fiscal sponsor. An additional $2 million was needed to pay for an endowment to help steward the property and cover costs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Landlords Offered $5,000 Signing Bonuses

David Sullins hitchhiked into Santa Barbara back in the 1970s at the age of 15. He wasn’t homeless, but as he tells it, there was more than a little street to him. Over the years, Sullins proved both shrewd and lucky; today he’s a successful landlord, and he’s paying it, as they say, forward. He’s renting out rooms to about a dozen homeless people as part of an especially aggressive emergency housing program run locally by both the city and county. “Maybe I’m being a sap,” Sullins ruminates before thinking better of it. “But they’re paying market rents,” he exclaims, “the same as what students get.” And his homeless tenants, Sullins says, aren’t that much harder on his properties than the students are.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Palm Springs, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rent Control Is Past Due

Saying the words “rent control” in Santa Barbara seems to be enough to give our local talking heads a stroke. Most widely circulated opinion pieces concerning this proposal are soaked with existential horror. I advise the authors of these op-eds and their cohort to cover their eyes before reading further.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

SBCAN Receives a Highly Competitive Grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara

SBCAN receives a highly competitive grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) recently received a multi-year grant award of $10,000 for the next three years, a total of $30,000, from The Fund for Santa Barbara. The award was presented during a small ceremony at the Minerva Club in Santa Maria on Dec. 9.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Begins Building Seriously Affordable Housing

City Housing Authority director Rob Fredericks was displaying an unusual degree of swagger this Wednesday morning at a ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony featuring 15 high-ranking public officials — including Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo — all of whom were wearing white hard hats and wielding golden shovels. The occasion...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Separation#Gyms#The Athletic Club#Omicron#Greek#Covid
CBS San Francisco

Facing Pandemic-Depressed Business, Bay Area Restaurants Struggle to Stay Open

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Restaurants have struggled throughout the pandemic and many were hoping this holiday season would give them a boost. Last year, restaurants were getting ready to package up holiday meals to go. This year, in-person dining is back but the question is: how long can restaurateurs continue to serve? Thursday night at Revival Bar and Kitchen on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley was a busy one but business is not back to pre-pandemic levels. “This industry was definitely affected by the pandemic,” said chef/owner Amy Murray. “They say half of the workforce has disappeared and that’s what it feels like.” Murray added...
BERKELEY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle: Winners and Losers in Santa Barbara County’s New Districts

Ain’t in Kansas: With absolutely zero fanfare, Santa Barbara’s independent redistricting commission put the finishing touches on the final map for the county’s five supervisorial districts late this Monday and then proceeded to collapse into a vast exhausted heap. It’s been a long slog. Nine-hour Saturday meetings with 200 speakers. More than 100 proposed maps winnowed down finally to one. Before the process was over, five original members would resign. One would die. That sort of thing. Because of their handiwork, about 135,000 county residents woke up one morning to find themselves living in “new” supervisorial districts. You might say the cards got seriously shuffled, the eggs scrambled, and the furniture rearranged. As undeniably heroic as the commissioners’ exertions were, they demonstrated how, under even the most pristine conditions, the art of sausage-making ain’t for the faint of heart.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rebels on Decks

Inga Guzyte’s Art of Recycled Skateboards Takes Off. The Anapamu Street facade of Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, looks friendly with a dash of imposing. As the city’s premier gallery, its status complements the Santa Barbara Museum of Art across the street. Established artists such as Hank Pitcher, Nicole Strasburg, John Nava, and Angela Perko have been with the gallery for several decades. Individual works on display are priced as high as five or six figures. Its archival holdings stretch into the 19th century, and the gallery has published handsome scholarly monographs on master artists including Ray Strong. Leon Dabo, and Lockwood de Forest. Sullivan Goss looks like a pillar of the art establishment because it is one.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
Santa Barbara Independent

Cannabis Spin Doctor’s Spin

Fortunately, Dr. David Bearman’s opinions on marijuana (“I Told You So”) occupy a thimble-sized space within the scientific-medical community. His bullet points are anecdotal and based on a few, minimal cases which he then presents as fact. Glaringly misleadingly and flat out untrue is the last sentence...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Omicron Picking Up Speed

The Omicron variant is spreading so quickly globally that when the county’s health officer updated the Board of Supervisors on the pandemic in Santa Barbara late Tuesday evening, his statistics from the day before were already out of date. “The U.K. has the most confirmed cases of Omicron worldwide,” Dr. Henning Ansorg said to the supervisors from a video link, adding that the variant represented 40 percent of cases there and noting that his slide, which said 20 percent, was from yesterday. In South Africa, where it was first identified, 90 percent of new cases were now sequenced as Omicron.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What Does the Future Look Like for La Casa de la Raza?

Santa Barbara’s La Casa de la Raza has been considered one of the country’s Chicano holy places — formed during El Movimiento in the ’70s and existing as a community center for decades — but in recent years, financial uncertainty and warring factions have led to hard times.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Settlement Reached with Santa Maria Fruit Processing Company ‘Titan’

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement with the Santa Maria–based fruit processing company Titan Frozen Fruit, after an incident at the company’s facility resulted in chlorine gas being released and Titan subsequently failed to properly implement a Hazardous Materials Business Plan (HMBP).
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy