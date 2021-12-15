Unmasked at the Athletic Club

Ain’t in Kansas: With absolutely zero fanfare, Santa Barbara’s independent redistricting commission put the finishing touches on the final map for the county’s five supervisorial districts late this Monday and then proceeded to collapse into a vast exhausted heap. It’s been a long slog. Nine-hour Saturday meetings with 200 speakers. More than 100 proposed maps winnowed down finally to one. Before the process was over, five original members would resign. One would die. That sort of thing. Because of their handiwork, about 135,000 county residents woke up one morning to find themselves living in “new” supervisorial districts. You might say the cards got seriously shuffled, the eggs scrambled, and the furniture rearranged. As undeniably heroic as the commissioners’ exertions were, they demonstrated how, under even the most pristine conditions, the art of sausage-making ain’t for the faint of heart.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO