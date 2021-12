Sony is reportedly preparing to launch its own equivalent of Microsoft‘s Xbox Game Pass. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the Japanese gaming giant is hoping to offer PlayStation players its own subscription plan for access to its massive library of games. The project is currently codenamed Spartacus and will offer multiple tiers depending on your budget. The lowest tier will basically be the same as PlayStation Plus in its current form, which allows you to play your games online with other players, while the middle tier will give you access to a “large catalog” of both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. The top tier will bring access to its new cloud gaming feature, extended demos, and the ability to play a series of classic PlayStation games from previous consoles, including even the PSP.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO