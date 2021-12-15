Great Coffee In Bangkok

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO