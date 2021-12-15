ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Great Coffee In Bangkok

By Matthew Klint
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During my recent trip to Bangkok I enjoyed a lot of great coffee. Here are several places I highly recommend for delicious espresso drinks in the Thai capital. After being freed from quarantine, I went on a coffee run and found several lovely cafés in Bangkok. First, I...

liveandletsfly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tire Review

TyrexpoAsia 2022 To Take Place in Bangkok

Thailand is now opening its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from a growing number of approved countries, which means the stage is set for the next TyrexpoAsia Show, which will take place from Oct. 26-28, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, at the International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Hall EH102. Tyrexpo...
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

My Arrival Experience In Bangkok

I have to give Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) credit for a smooth and efficient arrivals experience despite the pandemic. I made it from my aircraft to the arrivals hall in less than 15 minutes. Arrival Experience In Bangkok BKK Suvarnabhumi Airport [2021]. After arriving in BKK on ANA, passengers were...
IMMIGRATION
BoardingArea

My Quarantine Experience At Hyatt Place Bangkok

I spent my “Test And Go” quarantine night at the Hyatt Place Bangkok, a budget property I have stayed at twice in the past. All things considered, I was pleased by the experience and would recommend it. In This Post:. Hyatt Place Bangkok Quarantine. Booking. The package was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelblog.org

A Stranger in a Familiar Land - Part III: Bangkok

I didn't come to Bangkok with many specific sightseeing goals in mind. Rather, my goal in coming here was more abstract - I wanted to reconnect with the city that shaped and defined much my life as a young adult. Bewarned that this blog entry is somewhat introspective. A Sort...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Coffee Beans#Bangkok#Food Drink#Thai#Sukhumvit Soi#The Scone Shop#Zen#Central World
businesstraveller.com

Thai Airways starts VTL flights from Bangkok to Singapore

Thai Airways has begun to operate flights from Bangkok to Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement. The airline was granted approval by the Singapore Government and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore last month to operate the services. The VTL programme was introduced in August 2021 and permits...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

A New Airline Has Flights to Europe for as Little as $109

Low-cost airlines are a give-and-take proposition for travelers. You know it shouldn't cost less to fly to Europe than it does to drive to the next state over. Still, if you're the kind of traveler that is willing to make it work -- small seats, no amenities unless you pay, limited baggage, etc. -- a budget airline can make travel a whole lot easier. (At least, financially.)
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Unvaccinated Canadians banned from planes and trains beginning today

Unvaccinated Canadians will be barred from air and train travel beginning today amid growing fears over the new omicron coronavirus variant.The strict policy was announced on 30 October with a month-long delay to allow unvaccinated residents a chance to get their shots before it officially went into effect on Tuesday.Previously, unvaccinated travellers were allowed to travel within 72 hours of a negative Covid test.The new policy includes a few exceptions, including medical exemptions, connections through Canada and travel to remote areas that are only accessible by plane.Anyone who violates the rules could face penalties or fines, the government’s website warns.Canada...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Liverpool, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Honolulu

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 9-17, 2021. Secretary Blinken will first travel to Liverpool, United Kingdom, December 10-12 to attend the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting. The Secretary looks forward to speaking with G7 members and additional countries joining as guests, including Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Secretary Blinken will discuss a range of issues, including geopolitical and security matters, the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, development infrastructure through the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, COVID-19 vaccines and global health security, and growth in the Indo-Pacific region.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Airline Swiss Suspends Flights to Hong Kong Given Quarantine Rules

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday. The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Malaysia Airlines Resumes Two Domestic Routes, Plans Firefly Relaunch

Firefly, the airline’s short-haul subsidiary focused on leisure traffic, will restart operations in April 2022. Malaysia Airlines has resumed domestic routes from Penang (PEN) to two secondary cities and is planning to relaunch short-haul subsidiary Firefly in April 2022. Malaysia Airlines on Dec. 2 resumed flying between PEN and Kuching...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rob Hourmont

Air-Travel Out of and Back to Bali

I took a 24-hour spin from Bali to Jakarta and back - this is how it went. My plan was to continue on to Singapore, but that didn't work out. I had two vital documents missing, which I didn't realize until I got sidelined at check-in. My next update is about that situation.
thebrag.com

Cheap air travel is back: Jetstar resumes international flights

Welcome back, low-coast air travel: Jetstar resumed international flights for the first time since March today and here’s hoping it’s back for good. COVID-19 cases might be rising and the worrying Omicron variant might be on the horizon but international travel is still continuing ahead. Jetsar brought back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tui, easyJet and Jet2 cancel flights and holidays to France as travel ban hits

Tour operators and airlines are axing flights and holidays to France in response to the forthcoming ban on leisure travellers from the UK, which starts at midnight (French time) tonight.The decision, announced by the French government on 16 December, has scuppered thousands of Brits’ plans to travel to France over the Christmas period, whether to see family and friends or take a city break or ski holiday.Other than French citizens and their spouses, partners and children, who are still be able to return to France from the UK, there are only a scant few exemptions to the ban for those...
WORLD
BoardingArea

Review: Qantas Lounge at London Heathrow Terminal 3 (now reopened)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

152K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy