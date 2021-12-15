ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX23 EXCLUSIVE: Family of man killed by Arby’s manager to receive six-figure settlement

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQZr1_0dNqaYsH00

TULSA, Okla. — The family of a man shot and killed by a restaurant manager in east Tulsa in March 2019 is set to receive a more than $150,000 settlement by the restaurant’s owner.

Desean Tallent was shot and killed by Deionna Young, a then-manager at the Arby’s located East 41st Street and South Garnett, during a heated disagreement. Young told Tulsa Police that Tallent spit on her and yelled at her, but according to Jeff Krigel, the attorney for Tallent’s family, a witness came forward and said Tallent and other customers walked into Young’s bad day where she was already short tempered and frustrated with other matters.

Young said she felt threatened when Tallent came back to the store a second time after their first heated exchange, but Tallent’s family said he wasn’t returning to the restaurant to get revenge or hurt Young, he was returning to ask for his order to be fixed.

Young then got in her car, followed Tallent up Garnett to East 31st Street where she shot him once in the torso. Tallent would crash his car into the front of a Walmart Neighborhood Market where he would die from his wound.

Young pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“It’s been hard,” Meoshia Turner said to FOX23 on Wednesday. “I’m working two jobs and doing the job of two parents just trying to raise our family. I have to rely on my sister and other family members for things he normally would’ve done.”

Turner and her four children were awarded $160,000 from the Arby’s franchisee after a court found that Turner was acting in her official managerial capacity and never clocked out to pursue and then kill Tallent, court records obtained by FOX23 show. Krigel argued that Young killed Tallent while she was still on the clock. Though the settlement was approved by one Tulsa County judge, it is still being held up in probate court because some of the money must be held in a trust for Tallent’s children until they reach 18.

Just under $1,000 of the money will go to OSU Medical Center where Tallent was rushed to before being declared dead, but there is still an outstanding bill for the services they rendered.

“Its been three years of hell to be honest with you,” Turner said. “I still don’t feel like we got justice with the plea deal she got.”

Turner was married to Tallent for nearly eight years.

“My kids see their friends with their dads, and they realize they can’t do those things,” Turner said.

FOX23 reached out to Arby’s for a comment. We were told they did not have one since the settlement is with a franchisee. So far, FOX23 has not heard back from the franchisee.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

sara
2d ago

should of paid hospital bill, besides settlement, what a sad sad story. killing some one. she should of got much much longer than 20 years. his children without a father for their life. she was a hot head. not fit for society.

Reply
10
Danisha Dawn Hura
1d ago

That was my friend son that died, and being a mother who's also lost a son to senseless gun violence, I tell you it's something I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy, God bless her and her children because I know what's she's going through..it shouldn't have even been any type of deal for her, the jury should have sentenced her, 20 year's it's nearly enough

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police officer involved in collision

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews responded a two-car accident involving a Tulsa police officer near 96th and Riverside. Police say the officer was heading north on Riverside Parkway around 8:30 p.m. when the collision took place. The other driver was heading east on East 96th Street. It is not...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Police
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial on Friday that she "didn't want to hurt anybody" that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer's face.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy