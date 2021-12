Fans of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto video game franchise have been waiting more than eight years for the follow up to 2013's Grand Theft Auto V. While GTA V and its online component added an entirely new dimension to the series, and has continued to expand through new, downloadable content and game modes, players have expressed their desire for the franchise's sixth installment for quite some time. Unfortunately, Rockstar has offered very little when it comes to information about the fabled GTA VI, and where fans were previously impatient with the GTA creators, many have given up hope that a new game exists at all.

