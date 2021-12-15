Volunteer with United Way of Racine County in 2022

United Way of Racine County is seeking volunteers for 2022. The deadline to fill positions for the upcoming year is almost here. United Way of Racine County is a nonprofit that works on improving education, strengthening financial stability and making the Racine community healthier and more equitable. Individuals eager to work towards this mission should consider volunteering with this organization.

Potential volunteers can sign up to join one of the Volunteer Advisory Teams or to become a VITA volunteer by Jan. 3, 2022. The following is a breakdown of both programs and what volunteering for them means.

The Volunteer Advisory Team (VAT)

The Volunteer Advisory Team (VAT) supports United Way of Racine County’s community. This is done through an investment process by evaluating program proposals, making funding recommendations and reviewing data to monitor program outcomes. VAT members must live or work in Racine County and must be able to attend virtual meetings, which will take place throughout the January – May funding cycle. Volunteers will commit to a minimum of two years with the VAT, with approximately 20 hours throughout each funding cycle. No prior experience is needed with the exception of Community Investment Financial Team (CIFT) volunteers, who must have an understanding of how to review financial documentation.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

VITA provides free tax preparation and electronic filing for low-to-moderate-income, as well as limited English-speaking, Racine County residents. This program ensures that each person in Racine County has free access to their earned tax refund. There are multiple positions open including tax preparers, reviewers, site coordinators and more. This year, volunteers will have the option of volunteering in-person at select VITA sites (masks are required) or virtually (a secure internet connection is required).

Volunteers must commit to at least one shift per week during tax season (Jan. 24 to April 15, 2022), pass an IRS certification exam and a background check. No prior experience is necessary. Training is provided to ensure volunteers are prepared to pass the certification exam.

Giving to United Way of Racine County

Can’t volunteer but still want to make a positive impact? Donate to United Way of Racine County.