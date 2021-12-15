ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Volunteer with United Way of Racine County in 2022

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLk5a_0dNqZzXj00

United Way of Racine County is seeking volunteers for 2022. The deadline to fill positions for the upcoming year is almost here. United Way of Racine County is a nonprofit that works on improving education, strengthening financial stability and making the Racine community healthier and more equitable. Individuals eager to work towards this mission should consider volunteering with this organization.

Potential volunteers can sign up to join one of the Volunteer Advisory Teams or to become a VITA volunteer by Jan. 3, 2022. The following is a breakdown of both programs and what volunteering for them means.

The Volunteer Advisory Team (VAT)

The Volunteer Advisory Team (VAT) supports United Way of Racine County’s community. This is done through an investment process by evaluating program proposals, making funding recommendations and reviewing data to monitor program outcomes. VAT members must live or work in Racine County and must be able to attend virtual meetings, which will take place throughout the January – May funding cycle. Volunteers will commit to a minimum of two years with the VAT, with approximately 20 hours throughout each funding cycle. No prior experience is needed with the exception of Community Investment Financial Team (CIFT) volunteers, who must have an understanding of how to review financial documentation.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

VITA provides free tax preparation and electronic filing for low-to-moderate-income, as well as limited English-speaking, Racine County residents. This program ensures that each person in Racine County has free access to their earned tax refund. There are multiple positions open including tax preparers, reviewers, site coordinators and more. This year, volunteers will have the option of volunteering in-person at select VITA sites (masks are required) or virtually (a secure internet connection is required).

Volunteers must commit to at least one shift per week during tax season (Jan. 24 to April 15, 2022), pass an IRS certification exam and a background check. No prior experience is necessary. Training is provided to ensure volunteers are prepared to pass the certification exam.

Giving to United Way of Racine County

Can’t volunteer but still want to make a positive impact? Donate to United Way of Racine County.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

’21-’22 School Year FoodShare Benefits to Include Add’l COVID-19 Provision

A new facet of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or FoodShare, has been approved for the 2021-2022 school year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The School Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program will provide food benefits to families that receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or the School Breakfast Program (SBP). Benefits will now be provided when children, who participate in these programs, are not able to attend in-person school due to individual COVID-19 illness/quarantine or virtual learning has been enacted due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

5 Fabulous Holiday Light Displays in Racine & Kenosha Counties

Holiday light displays are filling the Southeastern Wisconsin area with gleam and sparkle. If you are looking for a COVID-19 friendly activity and want to soak up the holiday spirit, be sure to stop by one or all of these magical light shows. It’s a great way to enjoy the magical season with family or friends, no matter what age.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Education
Racine County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County, WI
Education
Racine County Eye

BlankFest Wisconsin Resumes at McAuliffe’s Pub Dec. 10-12

Anyone that has been to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd., knows how well the patrons know each other; “newbies” quickly become friends. The pub has always fostered a real sense of community. And the owner, JJ McAuliffe, is heavily involved in the community. Even if you haven’t seen him around, he’s the backbone behind the events that are so faithfully attended.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy