You can now travel from Lagos in Portugal all the way to Singapore, say rail experts - with a few stops along the way.Analysis by rail blogger Mark Smith, aka The Man in Seat 61, and Reddit users calculated that the 11,654-mile journey could be done in 21 days.Stops and connections along the way include Paris, Moscow, Beijing and Bangkok, making it quite the Europe-Asia grand tour.The missing link had been a new section of railway in Laos, which was completed on 2 December and connects the city of Boten with the capital Vientiane.Laos’s “game changing” new Laos-China railway...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO