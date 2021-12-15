Midtown Tulsa currently in the dark as high winds knock down powerlines

Power outage in midtown Tulsa on Dec. 15, 2021.

TULSA, Okla. — A black out around 12:20 p.m. has impacted about 1,963 power customers in the Tulsa Midtown area.

PSO says trees and branches knocking down powerlines due to the high winds are the cause.

The current estimated repair time is 4 p.m.

548 customers in the Bryn Mawr neighborhoods are also without electricity.

There are other pockets in the Green Country area dealing with power outages.

PSO will be updating its outage map accordingly.

