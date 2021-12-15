ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Midtown Tulsa currently in the dark as high winds knock down powerlines

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXjCy_0dNqZlQn00
Power outage in midtown Tulsa on Dec. 15, 2021.

TULSA, Okla. — A black out around 12:20 p.m. has impacted about 1,963 power customers in the Tulsa Midtown area.

PSO says trees and branches knocking down powerlines due to the high winds are the cause.

The current estimated repair time is 4 p.m.

548 customers in the Bryn Mawr neighborhoods are also without electricity.

There are other pockets in the Green Country area dealing with power outages.

PSO will be updating its outage map accordingly.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in Kansas wildfires fueled by windy, dry weather

Two men have died from injuries suffered in wildfires that have burned hundreds of thousands of acres across Kansas this week, authorities said Friday. Richard Shimanek, 84, a farmer and rancher who lived near Leoti, died Thursday night at a hospital in Denver, Leoti Mayor and Fire Chief Charlie Hughes said. He was outside his home trying to fight the fire Wednesday when he fell and couldn't get up, Hughes said.
KANSAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Proposed Bell’s location concerns residents

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — In a private meeting at the Nienhuis Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, more than 100 people met to discuss their concerns. The meeting was organized by HOA presidents. People living near where the Bells Amusement Park is set to be constructed, near East Kenosha and the Creek Turnpike in south Broken Arrow, gathered to express their concerns with each other.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy