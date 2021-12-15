ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brandi Rhodes Says Her Bank Account Says She’s A Good Wrestler

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today and posted a photo of herself in her ring gear. When a fan responded in a negative way...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Says She Wants The “Liv Girl” To Be At WWE Day 1

During a recent Instagram live interview with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan talked about her upcoming title match against Becky Lynch at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view event, saying that she would like to have the “Liv Girl” and her family in attendance. “I love Liv girl. I would...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Very Interested In Top AEW Star

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars jump ship to AEW, but now it seems that WWE is interested in one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that WWE is “very interested” in MJF. It was also noted that MJF’s recent comments about his AEW contract ending in 2024 got people at USA Network and FOX buzzing about his status.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Says MJF’s Mic Skills Remind Him Of Paul Heyman

Currently on hiatus due to the skin cancer treatments, Jim Ross kept doing his Grilling JR podcast. On the latest episode, while praising Tony Khan’s booking of MJF, he compared the Long Island native to Paul Heyman when it comes to mic skills. “I think Tony Khan is booking...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rick Boogs Reveals How He Reacted To His Name Change, More

WWE SmackDown Superstar Rick Boogs was recently interviewed by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, where he talked about his name and how it was born. Boogs initially explained that Rick Boogs was a shortening of his real name since when he was in high school, and that he initially hoped to wrestle under his real name but still finds Rick Boogs unique. He said,
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Rhodes
ewrestlingnews.com

Sonya Deville Talks About WWE Potentially Having LGBTQ Characters

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Sonya Deville talked about her relationship with Vince McMahon and why she is vocal about including LGBTQ characters into storylines. “We’ve developed a really great relationship over the past few years. I’ve gone to him with things and ideas a lot and he’s always so supportive and receptive of what I want to do,” Deville said. “The thing with Vince is if you’re passionate about something and you go in there and you’re like ‘hey, I’m going to kill this, just give me the opportunity,’ he’ll give it to you. Just when you get it, don’t mess it up! That’s the type of boss he is. I went to him a few years ago and said ‘hey, let me show you I can talk on the mic the same way I can punch people in the face.’ He was like ‘OK’ and that’s when we got the Mandy promo in the Performance Center. It was like 7 minutes long, but prior to that, I’d never really had the mic.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Details On Kevin Owens’ New WWE Deal, Backstage Reaction To Him Staying

After it was reported that Kevin Owens has decided to stay with WWE, Dave Meltzer reported today that it’s a three-year deal that will see Owens get paid between $2 and $3 million per year. It also has a no-cut clause in it. Fightful Select reported the backstage reaction...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bruce Prichard Talks About Shotgun Saturday Night Concept, WWE Cancelling The Show

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson spoke about how the concept of WWE Shotgun Saturday Night came to be back in 1997 and why WWE decided to cancel the show during a recent episode of the “Something to Wrestle With” podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestler#Combat#Btb
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage Results (12/17/2021)

Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing December 17th, 2021. AEW Rampage Results (12/17/2021) #1. The Young Bucks, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Best Friends, Rocky Romero & Orange Cassidy — Winners: Best Friends, Romero & Cassidy. Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy