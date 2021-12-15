ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

7-Foot beehive, 100 pounds of honey removed from Florida bathroom wall

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tens of thousands of bees were removed from a St. Petersburg, Florida, home after a giant hive was found behind a bathroom wall.

The homeowners apparently knew there was a hive behind their shower and weren’t too concerned until the bees started coming into their home through cracks, WTVT reported.

A local beekeeper, Elisha Bixler, was brought in to remove the 7-foot beehive and remove the estimated 100 pounds of honey. Bixler told WTVT she estimated between 60,000 and 80,000 bees were living in the hive.

Bixler posted video of her removing the bees on TikTok, where the video has more than 3 million views.

The beekeeper said she will care for the bees at one of her apiaries in St. Petersburg, WTSP reported.

