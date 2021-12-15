Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Teams Arrive In SoCal Ahead Of Saturday’s Inaugural Game

(CBS4) – CU fans can take an early glimpse at the 2022 season. The school released their football schedule for next season. The Buffs open on September 2nd at home against TCU. The next weekend, September 10th, they visit Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs for a rematch against Air Force. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The road trip continues the next week in Minnesota, where CU takes on the Golden Gophers in the second of a home-and-home series. They return home September 24th to take on UCLA in their Pac-12 home opener. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) To open October, CU...

