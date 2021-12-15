Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Teams Arrive In SoCal Ahead Of Saturday’s Inaugural Game

ZippyPaws, a Chino, Calif.-based dog toy and accessories manufacturer, will participate in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel. The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will feature multiple immersive events and activities leading up to and on game day. Events will take place adjacent to SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif., in American Airlines Plaza and kick off Friday, Dec. 17 with the ZippyPaws Pep Rally, followed by the Cameo Fan Fest on Saturday, Dec. 18.
