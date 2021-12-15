ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Teams Arrive In SoCal Ahead Of Saturday’s Inaugural Game

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Utah and Oregon State football teams arrived in Southern California Wednesday to attend events ahead of Saturday’s inaugural...

LA Bowl features Kimmel, Oregon State and Utah State

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The inaugural LA Bowl will be headlined by Jimmy Kimmel, features a vomiting camel — “Jimmy Camel” — as a mascot and an official sandwich to keep the fans entertained. It also includes two evenly matched teams on the field as...
What Is The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl?

When it was announced that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was sponsoring a bowl game, we all thought it was a joke and had a good laugh. For the record, it is a good joke and that is Kimmel’s craft. This bowl game is no different or weirder than the...
Jimmy Kimmel
2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl prediction, spread, picks: Oregon State vs. Utah State odds, bets from proven model

The 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is set for the evening of Saturday, December 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game features a pair of intriguing teams, including a conference champion from the 2021 season. The Utah State Aggies face the Oregon State Beavers, with the Aggies aiming to continue an impressive campaign. Utah State is 10-3 after winning the Mountain West title, and Oregon State is 7-5 through 12 games.
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah State In Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State Aggies won the Mountain West Conference Championship and earned an automatic bid to play in the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Aggies will face the Oregon State Beavers of the Pac-12 Conference on December 18. The matchup will be the inaugural...
ZippyPaws to Host Pep Rally at Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

ZippyPaws, a Chino, Calif.-based dog toy and accessories manufacturer, will participate in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel. The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will feature multiple immersive events and activities leading up to and on game day. Events will take place adjacent to SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif., in American Airlines Plaza and kick off Friday, Dec. 17 with the ZippyPaws Pep Rally, followed by the Cameo Fan Fest on Saturday, Dec. 18.
