Indianapolis, IN

Indy family searches for answers after father of 5 killed in hit-and-run

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVhWT_0dNqZJuZ00

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family pleads for justice after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indy’s northeast side.

The crash took place on a Friday, Dec. 3, just south of 42nd and Sherman.

Neighbors said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was hit by a car that sped off down Sherman.

“I’m just hurt. I’m lost. I’m confused,” said the victim’s sister Chardonnee Ayon.  “It’s like my whole world and heart just came crashing down.”

Chardonnee said her brother, Sean Collins, leaves behind five kids. Collins lived in a neighborhood just around the corner from where he was hit.

“Me and my brother had a close relationship. I’m going to miss him very much,” said Ayon.

Family approved photo of Sean Collins

Funeral services were held this past weekend, but nearly two weeks after the death, Sean’s family still has no idea who took his life.

The family isn’t sure if the crash was truly an accident or if Sean was targeted for some unknown reason.

“You know, we just want to know what happened. If it was an accident or if it was purposeful, we just want to know who did it. That’s it,” said the victim’s uncle Tim Collins.

Police only said the case remains an active investigation and confirm no arrests have been made.

They also were not able to provide a model of the car driven by the suspect.

The death marks the 19th fatal hit-and-run in Indianapolis this year. That is slightly higher than the total number of deadly incidents in both 2019 and 2020, when there were 17 each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvE2G_0dNqZJuZ00

While police did not have any detailed suspect information to release. anyone with information on the case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

FOX59

Indianapolis teen brings hope to community impacted by gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old in Indianapolis is on a mission this holiday season. After seeing first-hand the impact of gun violence in our community, Reese Hamilton wants to give people hope. “I want to bring back some positivity from all the negativity,” Hamilton said. “I’ve seen murders and murders after murders on the news, so […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
