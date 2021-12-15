Indy family searches for answers after father of 5 killed in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family pleads for justice after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indy’s northeast side.

The crash took place on a Friday, Dec. 3, just south of 42nd and Sherman.

Neighbors said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was hit by a car that sped off down Sherman.

“I’m just hurt. I’m lost. I’m confused,” said the victim’s sister Chardonnee Ayon. “It’s like my whole world and heart just came crashing down.”

Chardonnee said her brother, Sean Collins, leaves behind five kids. Collins lived in a neighborhood just around the corner from where he was hit.

“Me and my brother had a close relationship. I’m going to miss him very much,” said Ayon.

Family approved photo of Sean Collins

Funeral services were held this past weekend, but nearly two weeks after the death, Sean’s family still has no idea who took his life.

The family isn’t sure if the crash was truly an accident or if Sean was targeted for some unknown reason.

“You know, we just want to know what happened. If it was an accident or if it was purposeful, we just want to know who did it. That’s it,” said the victim’s uncle Tim Collins.

Police only said the case remains an active investigation and confirm no arrests have been made.

They also were not able to provide a model of the car driven by the suspect.

The death marks the 19th fatal hit-and-run in Indianapolis this year. That is slightly higher than the total number of deadly incidents in both 2019 and 2020, when there were 17 each year.

While police did not have any detailed suspect information to release. anyone with information on the case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

