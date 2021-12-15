ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fed’s Powell says he doesn’t see cryptocurrencies as ‘financial stability concern’

By Frances Yue
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell waits for the beginning of a hearing before Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Oversight of Treasury and the Federal Reserve: Building a Resilient Economy." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) By Alex Wong/Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he doesn’t view cryptocurrencies as a “financial stability concern”.

Cryptocurrencies “are really speculative assets,” Powell said in a press conference Wednesday after the Fed said it would accelerate the pace of its tapering of bond purchases and penciled in three hikes of its benchmark interest rate next year.

However, “I don’t see them [cryptocurrencies] as a financial stability concern at the moment,” Powell said. “I do think they are risky, they’re not backed by anything. And I think there’s a big consumer issue for consumers who may or may not understand what they’re getting.”

Powell also highlighted the role of stablecoins, and said he supported the views expressed in the President’s Working Group’s report, which called on Congress to quickly pass new legislation that would require stablecoins to be issued by insured banks.

“Stablecoins can certainly be a useful, efficient consumer serving part of the financial system if they’re properly regulated,” Powell said. “And right now they aren’t.”

“And they have the potential to scale particularly if they were to be associated with one of the very large tech networks that exist,” Powell added.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is recently trading at around $49,365, up 3.2% over the past 24 hours. Ether (ETHUSD) went up 5.9% over the past 24 hours to around $4,076.

Read more: Bitcoin, ether spikes despite Fed eyeing 3 rate hikes in 2022

Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
Time

What the Federal Reserve’s Latest Move Means for Your Mortgage Rate Next Year

A major announcement from the Federal Reserve this week is another big indication that mortgage rates are going to rise in 2022, according to experts. Federal Reserve spokesperson and chairman Jerome Powell, announced Wednesday the Fed will slow down its bond purchasing program. “With elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” said Powell.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

