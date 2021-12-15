United Way looking for community assistance in annual fund distribution process

CULLMAN, Ala. – United Way of Cullman County would like to invite members of the community to participate in the upcoming fund distribution process. This annual review of funding requests is open to Cullman County residents who want to help with the evaluation process.

“United Way is community owned and 100-percent of our funding decisions are made by community volunteers” said United Way Executive Director Becky Goff. “This citizen review process ensures fiscal and program accountability for all agencies receiving United Way funds while meeting the vital social service needs of our community. We hold our agencies accountable, and we can tell donors where their money is being spent, It’s the cornerstone of United Way.”

Through this process, team members will work together to schedule a site visit and evaluate the agency and services provided. Once teams complete their review process, leaders will work together to outline funding recommendations to present to United Way’s Board of Directors in March.

“We are still working in the community to generate resources for the organizations and programs we support.” Goff said. “This year, we have several dynamic community programs seeking funding from United Way. Our campaign will end March 31, 2021, but there is still time for the community to send in donations to help us make a difference for local nonprofits.”

Volunteers participating in the fund distribution process will learn about local human service programs, community needs and how United Way contributions are meeting these needs. Each volunteer will have the opportunity to meet, work with and get to know other concerned community leaders, volunteers and service providers.

Training for the allocations process will be in February. Call United Way at 256-739-2948 or email bgoff@uwaycc.org to sign up to be part of the citizen review process and help decide where your donations go.

Goff concluded, “It only takes a few hours of your time to make a big impact on our community”.