INWOOD—Lyon County Conservation opened its $1.9 million Lake Pahoja Education Center to the public in late May and has stayed busy with nonstop programming since. “We never shut down,” said county naturalist Emily Ostrander. “We moved for two days, and then I did a field trip every day in May and I did two camps every day in June, so we never really stopped to be like, ‘OK, we’re going to do this and this.’”

INWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO