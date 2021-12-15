Christmas Gift & Fashion Ideas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rhoda
southernhospitalityblog.com
 5 days ago

December sure is flying by, isn’t it? After my birthday, the month seems to go so fast and now the month is half over. I’m excited that Lauren and her family will be staying with us for a week and now that mom and dad are in assisted living, we will...

Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
Mashed

The Unique Way Ree Drummond Decorates Her Christmas Cookies

Food Network star Ree Drummond likes unwinding and taking things slow during the holiday season with her family. She told People in 2017 that for Christmas Eve, she heads to her in-laws' home for a hearty meal that includes beef, a side of mashed potatoes, burgundy mushrooms, and more. The family also has a cute tradition of drawing names in advance to make gift-giving a lot more fun and interesting on Christmas Day.
WGNO

Best gift for every type of grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for every type of grandma is best? Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only the best […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

10 best gifts for book lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gifts any book lover will appreciate Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library. For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that […]
Fox11online.com

Holiday Fashions & Gift Ideas from Apricot Lane Boutique

Kim and Debbie from Apricot Lane joined Living with Amy with a look at some great looks for those upcoming holiday gatherings. Right now take advantage of buy one get one 50% off all regular price shoes, jewelry and accessories in store. And starting Thursday, Dec. 9th both locations will have 20% off all tops and bottoms through Sunday, Dec. 12th.
southernhospitalityblog.com

Style Showcase 112

Happy Tuesday and welcome to another Style Showcase. We are sharing some of our best Christmas posts with you today, so hope you enjoy. I’m really enjoying the slow moving through the season but Christmas is sure getting here fast this year! Thanks for coming by today!
Taste Of Home

Joanna Gaines Just Shared Photos of Her Christmas Trees, and We Love Them All

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a winter wonderland home for Christmas? Decorating the house with my mom and sister when I was younger kept the seasonal magic alive, but as we grew up, I felt it start to slip. That’s why my family slowly started getting together again for wine and Christmas decorating at my folks’ place. And, truthfully, it really has brought the magic back into my holiday mood.
southernhospitalityblog.com

Home Style Saturday 274

One week to go! Are you all getting into the Christmas spirit? My family will be in this weekend and I’m excited to have the girls around and see everyone for the holidays. It’s going to be a busy week ahead for us, I’m sure. Enjoy the weekend, whatever you are up to and also enjoy these shares today from me and my friends!
southernhospitalityblog.com

Don’t Miss Christmas Tours!

There is so much inspiration out there this time of year that it can be overwhelming. I sure don’t even come close to checking them all out, it’s just not possible to see all the bloggers’ home and the beauty they are sharing with limited time. So today I’m sharing a few of the Christmas tours that caught my eye that you might not have seen yet. Beauty, it’s everywhere this time of year and you are sure to be inspired!
CBS Pittsburgh

Newborn Babies At AHN Celebrate Holiday Season In Rudolph Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season. The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses. “We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook. You can see all the cuteness here. Are your #AHNbabies ready for the holiday? Our littlest patients sure are! pic.twitter.com/5wcn6kRPHv — AHN (@AHNtoday) December 20, 2021
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
