ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago City Council approves $2.9M settlement for Anjanette Young

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Council on Wednesday voted to pay...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago City Council#Police#Raid#The Chicago Council
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy