North County Storm Weather Updates

Within 24 hours, the county saw over two inches of rain

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Following two solid days of rain, San Luis Obispo County received about half a day to soak in its much-needed rainfall. More rain is expected throughout the county until the end of the month.

High winds and rains left over 2,000 San Luis Obispo County residents without power on Dec. 13 and 14.

During the start of the storm on Monday, Dec. 13, 4,500 PG&E customers were without power in San Luis Obispo County. The outages affected customers mainly in San Luis Obispo and Northern Shandon. An equipment issue caused a second outage in Santa Margarita.

By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 180 customers were affected by the outage. The majority of the customers without power were located in southern SLO County.

Rainfall measurements (in inches) from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15 morning, according to SLO County Public works and Paso Robles City:

Shandon 1.48

Paso Robles 2.61

Templeton 3.28

Atascadero 2.28

Creston 2.32

Central Coast beaches are under a 72 hour advisory following the storm. Officials in SLO and Santa Barbara Counties are advising the public to avoid contact with ocean and creek water for three days following the storm that has brought rain to the Central Coast on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials are calling the storm a “significant rain event,” which has brought stormwater runoff to the area. Because the stormwater is untreated, it can carry high levels of bacteria and other pollutants, officials say.

Contact with contaminated water can bring the risk for illnesses like rashes, fever, chills, or vomiting.

They ask surfers and swimmers to avoid contact with oceans and creeks for 72 hours following the rain.

Santa Barbara County health officials added that those who harvest shellfish should wait ten days before harvesting them.

The rain is expected to slow down on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and pick up again on Thursday morning, with storms to follow again next week. There are no other advisories for the second set of storms expected to roll in.