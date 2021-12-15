A question for Pelosi: Why are members of Congress allowed to trade stocks?

Fourteen federal lawmakers have been named and shamed for allegedly violating the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act—or STOCK Act for short—by failing to properly disclose their financial trading. The lawmakers, six Democrats and eight Republicans, were named in a Monday morning investigation from Insider. They are Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-NY), Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV), Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA), Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT), Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA), Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). An additional 113 lawmakers were rated as “borderline” by Insider’s STOCK Act investigation, meaning that their financial dealings were judged to require more scrutiny. Separately, Insider reported that 75 lawmakers traded stock in companies that make COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, or tests as the pandemic spread over the past two years.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO