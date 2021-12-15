ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

A question for Pelosi: Why are members of Congress allowed to trade stocks?

By Columnist
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world many of us would like to see, we’d admire public servants of all kinds for their dedication to the country. Yet we’d also acknowledge that having a government that operates smoothly and free of corruption requires those public servants to accept some conditions on their employment they might...

Fox News

NBC anchors hit Nancy Pelosi for comments about how lawmakers should be able to trade individual stocks

A couple of liberal NBC anchors had some harsh words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after her comments about members of Congress trading stocks. On Wednesday, a reporter asked Pelosi whether lawmakers and their spouses should be banned form trading individual stocks while in office after a report detailed several conflicting stock deals with several members of Congress.
Fox News

Obama ethics chief calls Pelosi's support of lawmaker stock trading 'disgusting': the 'opposite’ of ethics

Former President Obama’s ethics chief called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s support of lawmakers trading stocks "disgusting" and the "opposite of government ethics." Former director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Walter Shaub torched the speaker’s backing of personal financial trading among lawmakers after Pelosi defended the practice Wednesday.
Markets Insider

US lawmakers traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, with Democrats favoring tech and Republicans piling into energy

US lawmakers and their immediate families traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, DealBook reported Friday. Cryptocurrency purchases surged, Democrats flocked to tech stocks and Republicans bought energy shares. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected the idea of banning Congress members from trading. US lawmakers and their immediate family...
MarketRealist

'Conflicted Congress': Nancy Pelosi’s Portfolio Compared to Buffett

In an explosive report titled “Conflicted Congress,” Business Insider noted that several lawmakers and congressional staffers are violating the Obama Era STOCK (The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stock trades (along with her husband Paul Pelosi) have been at the center of controversy. Several social media handles have been tracking her portfolio and compared her trades to that of legendary value investor Warren Buffett.
TheDailyBeast

Fourteen Members of Congress Named and Shamed for Allegedly Violating STOCK Act

Fourteen federal lawmakers have been named and shamed for allegedly violating the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act—or STOCK Act for short—by failing to properly disclose their financial trading. The lawmakers, six Democrats and eight Republicans, were named in a Monday morning investigation from Insider. They are Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-NY), Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV), Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA), Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT), Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA), Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). An additional 113 lawmakers were rated as “borderline” by Insider’s STOCK Act investigation, meaning that their financial dealings were judged to require more scrutiny. Separately, Insider reported that 75 lawmakers traded stock in companies that make COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, or tests as the pandemic spread over the past two years.
Fox News

Jesse Watters roasts Pelosi for calling Biden 'perfect' amid multiple crises: 'only in politics'

Jesse Watters blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for showering President Biden with praise amid multiple crises plaguing the administration on "The Five" Wednesday. "Our country could not be better served than with [Biden's]… experienced and capable hands ... He's just perfect, the timing couldn't be better," Pelosi said at a Democratic National Committee holiday party Tuesday.
Washington Post

Republicans: Give us what we want, or we crash the U.S. economy

These days, when you say that the Republican Party is reckless and irresponsible, the common response will be, “What else is new?” We’ve all just come to accept that regardless of your policy preferences, we have one party that tries to govern and has a reasonable degree of respect for rules and norms, and another party that is happy to set fire to the entire American system if it gets them what they want.
