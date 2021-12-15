Flying car becomes reality with the Jetson One

If you've always dreamed of flying to work, that dream may very soon be a reality. If you have $92,000, that is. Companies are always looking for new market niches, and flying cars are quickly becoming the next big thing. There are plans for cars that both fly and work...
NEW YORK (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - The first commercially-available personal flying car is taking flight. The Swedish company Jetson Aero built it. The vehicle has four horizontally mounted propellers and uses computers to process the flight control inputs. It fits one person and the company says it only takes five minutes...
Swedish company Jetson Aero has built what it says is the first commercially available personal electric aerial vehicle and hopes that in the future it will be able to replace traditional cars as a means of transport.
AeroMobil says you will be able to buy one of its flying cars in 2023, with public demonstrations happening before this year is through. The regulatory hurdles are many, however, and the company makes no mention as to how it will address them. More practically, who will be able to...
Sure, we’ve seen homemade web shooters and even wall climbers, but what about Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense? The Hacksmith decided to tackle this daunting technology with LiDAR, which is similar radar, but rather than transmitting sound waves to bounce off things, it sends a beam of light. For this project, they installed a LiDAR system inside a Spider-Man mask. Read more for the video and additional information.
Electric air taxis and flying cars that can take off and land vertically are cool, but they’re no match for a personal UFO—or at least a flying saucer that looks like something from My Favorite Martian. Just such a craft is coming soon in the form of the Zeva Zero, a low-cost, single-person eVTOL shaped like a disc and zings its pilot through the air like a sci-fi hero.
“The Zero’s compact form, speed and range make it perfect for island hopping, moving between remote properties and ship to shore,” Stephen Tibbets, the CEO of Zeva Aero, told Robb Report. “It...
SYDNEY — Paramedics with jetpacks, border police in flying cars and city workers commuting by drone all sound like science fiction - but the concepts are part of a advanced air mobility market that is expected to be worth as much as $17 billion by 2025. As urbanization leaves...
Supply-chain issues have sent the price of used cars soaring for much of the last two years. Since people can't find the new cars they're looking for, they're flocking to the used market. Some particularly in-demand models from Tesla, Toyota, and GM are now worth more used than new. Supply-chain...
When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
Is this the future of travel? austria-based cyclotech lifts off with the first successful flight of its cyclo-rotors eVTOL prototype. the unique flying car design enhances innovative rotors instead of traditional propellers, which offer greater freedom of movement when vertically taking-off and landing. 100-year-old patent. the technology behind cyclotech’s cyclo-rotors...
Washington-based aerospace company ZEVA is bringing personal air transportation to everyone — with a low-cost, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called the ZERO. this zero-emissions disc-shaped vehicle can fly you at 160 mph through the air, and then fit into a conventional car parking space without any problem. ZEVA is currently flight-testing a full-scale prototype and is planning on prioritizing the emergency first responder markets, where getting a medic on scene faster can mean the difference between life and death.
In all our coverage of air taxis that include wing designs, propulsion technologies, flight endurance, top speeds, we have surely not come across something so radical as this intriguing piece called PHRACTYL. If this appears to you like a bird that has mistakenly grown a pair of propellers at first glance, you are right on spot.
(CNN) — Some brand new car companies are hitting huge home runs with groundbreaking new vehicles, according to the staff at MotorTrend. The Rivian R1T has just been awarded the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year Award just a month after the Lucid Air won the Car of the Year award.
Instead of relying on four propellers and a highly intuitive AI capable of constant stabilization, the PowerUp 4.0 simply plugs onto your paper airplane and pushes its limits. The tiny contraption weighs hardly anything and gives your plane two rear propellers that let it reach speeds of 20 mph and heights of 230 feet. Once you launch your plane with your hands, the PowerUp 4.0 lets you maneuver it via your smartphone, taking the simple joy of flying planes and giving it an adrenaline boost!
With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
Ascendance Flight Technologies, based in Toulouse, France, has unveiled the striking design of its new hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft, ATEA, according to a press release. The ATEA is a five-seat hybrid-electric aircraft that can perform vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). The concept stands out from the rest since it has a tandem wing configuration with rotors incorporated into them, giving it a strikingly unusual appearance.
Flying isn’t just a bad experience, it’s also really bad for the environment. Eviation, a startup working to make the world’s first commercially available electric plane, is trying to fix both of those things.
