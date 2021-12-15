3 easy gifts to make at home this season

Pizza has always been a staple in my household. When my children were younger, we would make pizza from scratch at least once each week. This version of easy cheesy pizza rolls, is a twist on the traditional pizza recipe, creating yummy hand-holdable rolls that are easy to dunk in additional marinara sauce. Feel free to customize these rolls to your preferences. I follow a vegan diet, so do not use any dairy products in mine (and I dearly love putting pineapple as one of my filling ingredients). My kiddos love ground venison, chopped steamed broccoli, or roasted chicken. Since this recipe is extremely quick and easy to make, you can make and cook several at one time. Enjoy!
Comments / 0