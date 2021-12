Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and the race for the playoffs is heating up in both conferences. Strangely, the Wild Card slots in both conference are pretty much entirely up for grabs—save the 5th seed in the NFC, which the Rams have a big lead on. Even our Falcons have a 12% chance of reaching the playoffs in mid-December—and that chance could skyrocket into the 40s with an upset victory over the 49ers on Sunday. Easier said than done, however.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO