Completed Gift Of Iconic Building A Boon To CHA And The Coronado Community. Don and Leslie Budinger recently completed a many years-long gift to the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) of the Bank of Commerce Building located at 1100 Orange Avenue. Budinger bought the building in the late 90s with the intention to use such a beautiful space to benefit the city, and I had a chance to speak with him and current CHA Board of Directors president, Dave Landon, about that process and what it means to both of them to have completed that transfer.

CORONADO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO