WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Washtenaw County. Omicron, classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern,” has researchers across the globe scrambling to study the risk it poses even to vaccinated people, amid fears it may be more transmissible and lead to surges of the virus.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO