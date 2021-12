Katie Haun, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, is departing the firm to found a new fund dedicated to crypto and Web3 startups, according to Axios. Haun joined the venture capital giant in mid-2018 and went on to spearhead some of its most notable crypto investments, including crypto exchange Coinbase. She has also served as co-chair of a16z's $2 billion-plus crypto fund. Haun previously served at the Department of Justice between 2006 and 2017, last serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Digital Currency Coordinator.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO