Valley View Junior High, High School move to hybrid learning through Friday

Valley View Junior High

GERMANTOWN — Some students in the Valley View School District will move to a hybrid, synchronous schedule for their classes on Thursday and Friday.

In a message to district members, Superintendent Ben Richards said students at Valley View Junior High and Valley View High School will still follow a normal bell schedule regardless of them being in-person at school or virtual via their computer at home.

The decision does not impact the Pre-School, Primary, and Intermediate buildings.

The decision to switch to hybrid learning for those students, Richards said in the social media post, came following a “shard decline in attendance.”

“Today, our attendance rate is below 80% in both of those buildings. This does not appear to be driven by COVID, but rather a host of other illnesses,” Richards said.

School leaders hope the move will help stop the spread of illnesses before the holidays.

Richards encouraged students planning to attend classes in-person Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 to wear a mask.

©2021 Cox Media Group