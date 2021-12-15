ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

USD 259: Possible afternoon bus delay

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0QZe_0dNqWT6I00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Due to the high winds blowing through Wichita today, school buses will not use highways this afternoon. This may cause delays for some routes.

Many schools and evening activities were canceled today due to the weather conditions. Some schools were also releasing students early. Closings were made to keep students, staff, and parents safe.

Updates: High winds in Kansas causing power outages, darkening skies and highway closings due to overturned semis

According to KSN’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, winds between 20-50 mph are expected, with wind gusts ranging between 50 to even more than 70 mph. The wind gusts first appeared in southwest Kansas Wednesday morning, made their way into central Kansas by the lunch hour, then we will see them head into the northeast by late evening.

Across Kansas, these winds have the power of knocking down trees, power lines that could cause widespread power outages and impact large vehicles such as semi-trucks and school buses.

Related: KSN Weather

To stay even more up to date with school closings, you can click here or tune into KSN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Severe winds damage traffic signs throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High winds that blew across Kansas on Wednesday have left many traffic signs damaged or missing; this includes stop and other regulatory signs. The Kansas Department of Transportation asks that drivers be extra alert while driving due to the sign damage. They say signs are missing in south-central, northwest and southwest […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wildfires spread across Kansas, thousands of acres damaged

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wildfires continued to spread across parts of Kansas Thursday. Emergency management officials said the fires damaged thousands of acres of land. “The wind blew through so quickly, and we’ve had almost every county fire vehicle up here,” said Lyle Pantle, emergency manager for the Ellis County Rural Fire Department. The brunt […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Traffic
City
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Significant bus damage in Russell and Salina areas

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Powerful wind storms tore through the state of Kansas on Wednesday causing power outages, fires, and other damage across the Plains, including a large amount of damage done to school buses in the area. Russell USD 407 announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that they would not be running buses due […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Power restored to over 90% of Evergy customers affected by windstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — After violent windstorms caused power outages across the state of Kansas, Evergy estimated that over 258,000 customers were without power. According to a press release from Evergy, over 90% of the affected customers had their power restored by Thursday evening. Wednesday’s storms brought sustained high winds to the Evergy’s entire […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas woman gives back, even as her own property is threatened

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas communities are banding together to help each other after wildfires swept across the Plains this week. One Kansas woman found time to give back, even though the flames threatened her own home. Some of the worst damage is around the Russell and Osborne county line, between Paradise and Natoma. “We […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Us Dollar#Power Lines#Ksnw#Wichita Public Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

The Four County Fire: Farmers in northwest Kansas lose livestock due to wildfires

Northwest Kan. (KSNW) – Ranchers across Rooks County, Ellis County, Osborne County, and Russell County lost hundreds of cattle overnight in what is being called the “Four County Fire.” On Wednesday, Kansas was impacted by a major severe weather event that included dangerous winds, tornadoes, hail, and wildfires. Northwest Kansas, in particular, was strongly affected […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Rate of coronavirus deaths in Kansas down since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 14 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,909. Since last Saturday, the KDHE reported 79 deaths, 21 lower than the previous week. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Cities across northwest Kansas evacuated due to fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cities across northwest Kansas have been evacuated due to fires stemming from windstorms that have been covering the state on Wednesday. Cities include Natoma, located in Osborne County, Waldo, Paradise and Fariport, located in Russell County and Rooks County. John Fletcher, the county administrator for Russell County tells KSN that they […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSN News

Salina residents come together after powerful storms

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — As county officials and emergency management crews address the damage done by windstorms that ravaged the state on Wednesday, the community is coming together to help their neighbors. “If you just need a place to charge your electronics, if you’ve got medical equipment that needs to be hooked up, we’ve […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Over 76,000 Kansans without electricity as windstorms roll across state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As windstorms producing gusts upwards of 50 mph are rolling through the state of Kansas, many energy providers are reporting outages all over. According to the energy companies listed below, as of 10:31 p.m. on Wednesday, there are at least 76,026 Kansans without power. Below is a list of electric companies, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wildfires fueled by high wind destroy homes, kill cattle in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind wasn’t the only thing Kansas was dealing with on Wednesday. Several towns and counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas had to battle wildfires. At least a dozen homes burned, and KSN knows of at least three people being hospitalized. Fires were reported in Sheridan, Trego, Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Rolling Hills Zoo has wind damage, animals are safe

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The popular Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina reports some wind damage, but it says its animals are safe. Zookeepers began to move animals to indoor housing starting around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They kept the animals inside throughout the night. Salina County got some of the strongest wind in the state in […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Eureka alumni help a classmate who lost herd in Wednesday’s fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickerson family in Paradise, Kansas, are cattle producers. They suffered devastating losses to their herd in Wednesday’s severe weather event, but former classmates have banded together to provide relief.  Eureka High School alumni Dana Mills and Troy Richardson started brainstorming ways to help the Dickerson’s the moment they got the […]
EUREKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy