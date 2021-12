For many fishermen in western Montana, life revolves around fly fishing. And contrary to want some people to think, it is NOT just a "fair weather sport." Fly fishing is happening year-round on the Bitterroot, Blackfoot, and Clark Fork rivers. And, with the mild winter, we have experienced so far this year, you don't have to brave icy banks to get to where the fish are biting. The only drawback is what you fish with. Midges are one of the most difficult flies to put on your line, especially when you can't feel your fingers.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO