Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of Universal’s monster movie Renfield. Nicholas Hoult is leading the call sheet, which also includes Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will be given the “gift” of immortality by his vampire...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO