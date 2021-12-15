Cream Cheese Shortage: Kraft Will Send You $20 NOT To Make Cheesecake This Christmas

Instead of giving in to supply chain disruptions and shortages, the Kraft Heinz Company is using its cream cheese shortage in its latest marketing campaign. First revealed in a 46-second YouTube ad on Dec. 13, Kraft — owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese — is giving a limited number of people the chance to spend $20 on a holiday dessert (besides cheesecake) and charge it to the company for some sweet savings .

For those interested in the offer, you can visit Philadelphia’s campaign website, SpreadTheFeeling.com, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. ET each day to reserve a spot to claim a limited dessert reservation. Up to 18,000 customers will receive a “$20 digital reward” and will be sent a one-time-use link to buy any dessert with a dated receipt between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24. Reimbursement will follow in the weeks after, given that the winners submit their receipts.

Beginning Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 4, 2022, customers can use their unique link to submit their dessert receipt for their chance to receive a $20 digital reward.

Demand for cream cheese has jumped 18% compared to 2019, according to Kraft, as reported by CNN. To keep up with demand, Basak Oguz, Philadelphia marketing director, told CNN that Kraft is directing more funds into its Philadelphia brand in order to help increase production capacity.

“We’re investing millions of dollars on Philadelphia cream cheese,” she told CNN Business in an email. Oguz also mentioned that the company has temporarily stopped making a limited number of Philadelphia products in order to increase production of its most popular items.

