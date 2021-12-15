King Soopers Ending Some Paid Time Off For Unvaccinated Workers Who Get COVID

(CBS4) — Kroger, the parent company that operates King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated employees. Right now, the company provides up to two weeks of paid time off if an associate contracts COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms. Starting Jan. 1, employees who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination will not be eligible for that benefit.

Instead, they will have to use earned paid time off or unpaid leave if they contract the virus.

Kroger is also adding a $50 monthly charge to unvaccinated salaried employees who are enrolled in the company’s healthcare plan.