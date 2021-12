MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Work is officially underway to build an ice rink at Target Field. The Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic there on New Year’s Day. “[I’m] used to seeing the twinkies play here. But I think it’ll be a perfect venue for an outdoor hockey game,” said Minnesota native and Wild center Nick Bjugstad. He will have to switch from being a baseball fan to a hockey player on Jan. 1 at Target Field. “I don’t know if we’re coming out from the bullpen or where we’re coming out, but yeah it’ll be cool coming out...

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO