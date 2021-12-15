Colossus Bread

Big group getaway weekends are common in Palm Springs, which makes finding places where everyone can comfortably eat together imperative - particularly for brunch. Put Boozehounds at the top of your big group dining list. The sprawling space has a massive outdoor patio, a four-sided bar inside, plus tons of semi-private sitting areas throughout. In other words, no group is too big at this bar/restaurant in the Uptown Design District. As far as food goes, we like the Filipino-leaning dishes the most, like the perfectly-simmered adobo chicken and crackly pork lumpia, but all the menus (they have different ones for brunch, lunch. dinner, and Happy Hour) are large and cover a ton of ground, so everyone will find something they like. And that includes dogs, who get their own separate food menu as well.

