Spain urges child vaccinations and boosters before Christmas

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Spanish health authorities are stepping up efforts to give out coronavirus vaccine shots before Christmas and end-of-the-year gatherings that usually bring large groups together. On Wednesday, the same day that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for 3.3 million children aged between 5 and 11began across...

