GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Gold remains trapped below the 1,800 boundary and the support-turned resistance trendline despite the quick bounce off the more-than-two-month low of 1,752. The 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1,680 – 1,877 upleg are making any breakout around the 1,800 threshold more essential, but bullish signals are not really convincing yet, reflecting some cautiousness among traders instead. Particularly, the RSI has shifted to the sidelines after barely crossing above its 50 neutral mark, the MACD continues to gain ground within the negative area and above its red signal line, while the Stochastics are approaching their 80 overbought level.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO