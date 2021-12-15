Roaring River State Park hosts bald eagle viewing

Seeing a bald eagle is one of the most majestic things you will ever see, and one of the best places to see one this winter is here in the Capital Region. I think anytime you spot a bald eagle it is a sighting you will never forget. Before I live in the Capital Region, I had never set my eyes on one in person. Thankfully over the last couple of years, I have been privilege to see our national mascot and symbol of freedom n a few occasions. I have spotted them on the banks of the Hudson River on Dutch Apple Cruises, and one of my more memorable sightings was seeing one swoop down right in front of me to snag a squirrel near our home in Clifton Park (Word is we have had some nesting near our neighborhood).

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO