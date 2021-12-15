Roaring River State Park hosts bald eagle viewing

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers for Springbrook State Park that love the outdoors, camping and meeting new people. The open position is for a volunteer campground host for the upcoming recreation season. Volunteer campground hosts would live in Springbrook State Park from one to five months assisting the DNR staff with light maintenance, checking in with campers, and being a resource for visitors enjoying state parks and forests. Campground hosts are provided a free campsite while they’re a host during the camping season. Hosts volunteer work 20 to 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living on site in their own camper. For more information on the position visit the links below.
