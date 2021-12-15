ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roaring River State Park hosts bald eagle viewing

 6 days ago

Staff members at Roaring River State Park invite the public to watch for bald eagles along Roaring River and participate in eagle-themed activities from 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 18. When water sources freeze in the north,...

Whittier Daily News

Big Bear-area closure begins as bald eagles work on nest

Following a recent increase in activity at a bald eagle nest site on the northwest side of Big Bear Lake, the U.S. Forest Service announced the annual closure of the area to protect the raptors made famous by a live video feed. A camera run by Friends of Big Bear...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
lootpress.com

Gov. Justice announces completion of Lost River State Park cabin renovations, $151 million in upgrades across state parks system

MATHIAS, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today more than $151 million in upgrades across the West Virginia State Parks system during a ceremony at Lost River State Park in Hardy County. The more than $151 million in projects includes lodge renovations and expansions, cabin renovations, campsite development...
HARDY COUNTY, WV
KMBC.com

Sick bald eagle rescued from Smithville Lake

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A very sick bald eagle is now being cared for after a concerned citizen reported the bird to the Missouri Department of Conservation. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation said Cpl. Brian Bartlett was recently called to Smithville Lake in Clay County to find an injured bald eagle.
SMITHVILLE, MO
birdsasart-blog.com

Homer Bald Eagle IPT Opening: This Could Be You!

The single slot on the 2nd Homer IPT has been filled by BAA-friend, multiple IPT veteran Mukesh Patel, who did the eagles with me in 2020. If you would like information on the 2023 or the 2024 Homer Bald Eagles IPTs, please shoot me an e-mail. There will be a 5-day and a 6-day IPT each year; the dates for both those trips will be announced soon.
ANIMALS
whmi.com

Island Lake State Park Hosting DNR First Day Hike Event

If getting more exercise or spending more time outside are on your short list of potential New Year’s resolutions, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has just the event to get started. The Michigan DNR is joining with America’s State Parks in inviting residents to take part in the...
LIFESTYLE
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Natural Wonder A Prime Spot To See Bald Eagles This Winter

Seeing a bald eagle is one of the most majestic things you will ever see, and one of the best places to see one this winter is here in the Capital Region. I think anytime you spot a bald eagle it is a sighting you will never forget. Before I live in the Capital Region, I had never set my eyes on one in person. Thankfully over the last couple of years, I have been privilege to see our national mascot and symbol of freedom n a few occasions. I have spotted them on the banks of the Hudson River on Dutch Apple Cruises, and one of my more memorable sightings was seeing one swoop down right in front of me to snag a squirrel near our home in Clifton Park (Word is we have had some nesting near our neighborhood).
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Daily Journal

Elephant Rocks State Park hosts Geminids meteor shower viewing

Staff members at Elephant Rocks State Park invite the public to a rare after-dark event to view the Geminids meteor shower from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Park staff will be available to direct visitors to the best and safest areas to view the meteor shower. Participants should dress for...
ASTRONOMY
beverlyreview.net

Bald eagle lands to enjoy photo session

One of two bald eagles spotted last week at the Dan Ryan Woods near the 91st Street Metra station was photographed by Mary and Jim McAloon. This proud bird landed long enough for the Beverly residents to snap a couple of pictures—an “awesome sight,” they said. If you have an interesting photo to share with us all, send it to general@beverlyreview.net.
ANIMALS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

In Photos: Bald eagle spotted at Greenwich Point perched atop a tree — with an adventurous squirrel

GREENWICH — An eagle-eyed local resident couldn’t quite believe what she was seeing Monday morning at Greenwich Point. High atop a barren tree, there was a large bald eagle perched on a branch. And approaching from below was an adventurous squirrel, according to Patty Doyle of Greenwich, who said she took the photos at Tod’s Point at about 10 a.m.
GREENWICH, CT
westkentuckystar.com

LBL offers eagle viewing cruises in January

Friends of Land Between the Lakes will offer bald eagle viewing cruises and programs for the public beginning in January. Kentucky Lake eagle viewing cruises will be hosted on the CQ Princess, a 96-foot, double-decker luxury yacht from January 14-17. The cruises will depart from Kenlake Marina at Kenlake State Resort Park and include a hot catered meal and opportunities for great views of bald eagles.
TRAVEL
wpsdlocal6.com

Land Between the Lakes to host bald eagle viewing cruises and programs

Friends of Land Between the Lakes will host bald eagle viewing cruises and programs in January and February 2022. Eagle viewing cruises on Kentucky Lake will be hosted on the CQ Princess, a 96-foot, double-decker luxury yacht, on Jan. 14-17, all departing from Kenlake Marina at Kenlake State Resort Park.
TRAVEL
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Campground Host Needed For Springbrook State Park

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers for Springbrook State Park that love the outdoors, camping and meeting new people. The open position is for a volunteer campground host for the upcoming recreation season. Volunteer campground hosts would live in Springbrook State Park from one to five months assisting the DNR staff with light maintenance, checking in with campers, and being a resource for visitors enjoying state parks and forests. Campground hosts are provided a free campsite while they’re a host during the camping season. Hosts volunteer work 20 to 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living on site in their own camper. For more information on the position visit the links below.
SPRINGBROOK, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Backbone State Park Seeking Volunteer Campground Hosts

Campground hosts are needed at Backbone State Park for the upcoming recreation season. The Iowa DNR is seeking volunteers who enjoy camping, the outdoors and meeting new people. Campground hosts will greet visitors, assist campers with reservations and checking in and act as a liaison between campers and DNR staff....
TRAVEL
fallriverreporter.com

Lincoln Park, Massachusetts foods, Faces of Fall River and more at Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID. For more information call 508-675-5759.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Honor's Platte River Park receives state funding

Three communities in northern Michigan received Recreation Passport Grants last week. The state grants provide up to $150,000 to develop outdoor recreation opportunities. Shalda Park in Empire and Michigan Beach in Charlevoix both received grants. Another will fund the construction of a new park on the Platte River in Benzie County.
HONOR, MI
Bham Now

Eagle Awareness Weekend at Lake Guntersville State Park starts Jan 21—get your tickets now

Eagle Awareness Weekend is a special time in Lake Guntersville, AL. The event, which spans multiple weekends at the beginning of 2022, offers an incredible opportunity to get up close and personal with the indigenous Bald Eagles, as well as other birds of prey native to the area. Grab your tickets while you still can, and enter our Instagram giveaway if you’re feeling lucky.
LIFESTYLE

