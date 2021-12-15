ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SECOND eScooter catches fire: Rental firm Voi UK quits Bristol pilot scheme after its two-wheeler billowed SMOKE in user's home... just days after gadget EXPLODED on packed London Tube

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

An brand of e-scooters has halted its pilot scheme in Bristol after one of its machines began burning inside a house.

The Voi UK machine was billowing smoke - prompting firefighters to race to the resident's home on Saturday.

Its lithium battery had caught fire due to an electrical fault while in the house of its renter Tiarnan Power. Voi UK has now told long-term rental users in Bristol to leave their machines outside and not use them.

Mr Power told the BBC: 'I called Voi and they said to call 999 - the street was completely covered in smoke. It just shows how lucky I was. If I wasn't in, or, I was asleep, it would have been a complete disaster.'

Avon Fire and Rescue Service hosed down the Voi and disposed of the smoking battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr4gh_0dNqUffi00
In April, homeowner Shane Clarke was stunned to find over 100 e-scooters outside his house in Bristol - after it was made into an official parking spot without him knowing

Jack Samler, General Manager at Voi UKI, told the BBC: 'We had an instance of smoke being emitted from one of our Long Term Rental e-scooters in Bristol earlier this month. This was an isolated, one-off incident with one of our long-term rental scooters.

'As an extreme precautionary measure, we asked users to keep the scooters outside whilst we assessed the situation - all users have been refunded for the inconvenience for the month of December.

'We have been continuously in touch with our users and informed them the vehicles were being serviced, as a preventive safety measure.

'Many users are already using the service again. Very soon, all users should be able to continue to enjoy our long-term rental service to move around in a sustainable manner.'

The Voi was part of a long-term rental scheme - separate from the different 'hop on/ hop off' e-scooters in use in Bristol.

West of England Combined Authority (WECA) are running trials of the scheme until 2022. The investigation into what exactly caused the electrical fault is ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTdZd_0dNqUffi00
London Fire Brigade has backed the move to ban e-scooters on the Tube after a machine erupted into flames on a packed train in Parsons Green last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f428y_0dNqUffi00
Voi E-scooters were being used in a trial in Bristol but have since been halted after a machine caught fire 

It's not the first time the controversial vehicles have attracted headlines. They have been banned from the London Tube after a machine caught fire at Parsons Green underground station last month, with one passenger suffering smoke inhalation.

It was revealed the London Fire Brigade had attended more than 50 fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes so far this year - more than double the amount seen in 2020.

They are often caused by faulty third-party batteries bought cheap off the internet which don't meet safety standards.

Investigators found the flames on the tube to be 'particularly ferocious' and while they tend to happen in homes, they pose a significant danger when stored in escape routes such as hallways and corridors.

And in April, a stunned homeowner in Bristol awoke to find over 100 e-scooters outside his house - after it was made an official parking spot without him knowing

Baffled Shane Clarke, 60, opened his front door to find an e-scooter pile-up outside his property in an upmarket suburb in the city.

The council later cleared the scooters, which were close to an open park.

What are the laws on e-scooters?

Renting an e-scooter is the only way to legally ride the vehicle on some public roads or in other public place at the moment.

But the controversial vehicles could be approved for use across the UK following a trial period. Currently, 10 London boroughs are taking part in the scheme with three providers to test how e-scooters work on the capital's roads.

Riding e-scooters on the pavement however is banned, and riders must be 18 or over and have a full or provisional driving licence to rent one.

It is also illegal to use privately owned e-scooters or other powered transporters on public roads.

Relevant laws on e-scooter use include:

On public roads, anyone using a privately owned e-scooter or other powered transporter is likely to be committing at least one of a number of offences such as driving a motor vehicle with no insurance. You could be liable for a fixed penalty of £300 and six points on your driving licence

On pavements, it is generally an offence to drive a motor vehicle, and this applies at all times to e-scooters and powered transporters

E-scooters and powered transporters may be used on private land with permission from the landowner or occupier

E-scooters rented from the TfL scheme will be permitted to ride on London's public roads and cycle infrastructure in participating boroughs.

These boroughs will designate no-go areas where e-scooters cannot be ridden and will come to a safe stop, as well as go-slow areas, where the speed of e-scooters will be reduced to 8mph

Source: TfL

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman taken to hospital after falling on tracks at central London tube station

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling on to the tracks at a busy tube station in central London Transport for London (TFL) said an investigation has been launched after the incident occurred on the Central Line at Tottenham Court Road Tube station at just before 1am on Saturday.Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was taken to a major trauma centre, where she is believed to be in a “stable condition”.⛔ Tottenham Court Road:The Central and Northern line station is currently closed. This is due to a customer incident.➡ To re-plan travel: https://t.co/UoeJflrJdy➡ Live...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

Afghan boy, 11, who went missing from London is found in Bristol

Police said the boy was located ‘safe and well’ in the Bristol area – some 120 miles from where he was last seen. A young boy from Afghanistan who went missing less than a month after arriving in the UK has been found some 120 miles from where he was last seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Voi e-scooters withdrawn from use after battery issue

An e-scooter operator has withdrawn part of its fleet from rental after one its machines began burning in a user's home. Firefighters were called to Gloucester Road in Bristol on 4 December when the scooter started billowing smoke. An electrical fault had caused the lithium battery on the scooter to...
CARS
The Independent

Met Police officers who shared photos of murdered sisters on WhatsApp jailed

Two police officers who took photos of two murdered sisters after being assigned to guard the scene where they were brutally attacked have been jailed.Former Metropolitan Police constables Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33, committed what the victims’ parents called a “sacrilegious act” last summer.They had been stationed on the cordon where sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found brutally stabbed to death in bushes in Fryent Country Park in Wembley.The constables took photographs after entering the crime scene without authorisation in the early hours of 7 June 2020, the Old Bailey heard.Photos of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On E#Two Wheeler#London Tube#London Boroughs#Escooter#Tiarnan Power#Voi Uki
The Independent

Fears death toll from Reading fire will rise as hopes fade in search operation

Hopes are fading in a search and rescue operation at a block of flats gutted in a suspected arson attack that left one person dead and a number of others unaccounted for.Superintendent Steve Raffield from Thames Valley Police told journalists near the scene in Reading Berkshire on Wednesday that it was “highly unlikely” that any further survivors would be found at Rowe Court.The building in Grovelands Road has been so badly damaged by fire that it is unstable.A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after the fatal blaze that broke out shortly before 3am...
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

4 children die after intense fire rips through London home

LONDON — British police arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of child neglect after four children died in a fire that ripped through a home in south London, authorities said. About 60 firefighters descended on the home in a residential area and brought the children out as intense fire...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Tube and London bus users down after working-from-home guidance resumes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday night that the guidance to work from home where possible will return in England on Monday. Demand for public transport in London has fallen this week, indicating that tens of thousands of people in the capital have already started working from home ahead of the introduction of new guidance.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Tube strikes: Five London Underground lines disrupted this Saturday

Travellers in London are being warned of disruption to Tube services this weekend because of another strike by drivers in a dispute over the Night Tube.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will stage a 24-hour walkout on five Underground lines on Saturday.Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines are also set to be disrupted again because of fresh action in the row over new rosters.Transport for London (TfL) said Saturday’s strike could mean a “significantly reduced” service on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines all day with little or no service in places.The...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Suggestion over removal of firefighters’ right to strike sparks anger

Union leaders have reacted angrily to a suggestion that the removal of firefighters’ right to strike should be considered.In his final assessment of England’s fire and rescue services before leaving his post, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, Sir Thomas Winsor, said they have made improvements in some areas, but more change is “urgently required”.He said “outdated and ineffective structures” for negotiating pay, terms and conditions are where reform is most needed, which would reduce the risk of industrial action.“If no progress is made on national reform, then the removal of firefighters’ right to strike should be...
TOM WINSOR
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Brazilian girl gang who dressed as Deliveroo-style couriers to ferry drugs around London in co-ordinated pink rucksacks are jailed for total of 40 years

A Brazilian girl gang who ran a Deliveroo-style service to ferry drugs round London have been jailed for more than 40 years. The all-female group of drug couriers wore uniforms in an attempt to blend in and even wore co-ordinated pink rucksacks with a 'team' number written on, and a different coloured wallet inside with the driver's name on.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police hunt three men who tried to ‘buy’ child from mother after stopping them on school run

Three men who approached a young mother on the school run and offered “a large amount of money” to buy her daughter are being hunted by police.The horrified woman was walking the child to the Lower Meadows Primary Academy in Sheffield when the incident happened, South Yorkshire Police have said.The mother, who has not been identified, said she ran off with her daughter to raise the alarm following the approach.But she said the men fled the scene almost immediately in a dark vehicle.The report has raised fears in South Yorkshire where only last month another mother reported a group of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Glamorous wife of property developer jailed over $80million cocaine smuggling plot faces being booted from their $2.5million Sydney mansion despite vowing to stand by her husband

The glamorous wife of a property developer jailed for trying to smuggle $80million worth of cocaine into Australia may be kicked out of her $2.5million mansion to pay back the lawyer who represented her husband. Former Sydney party boy Matthew Doyle, 33, pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

271K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy