HGTV’s “White House Christmas 2021” provides plenty of insight into the annual holiday decorating of the White House. The hour-long episode, hosted by Genevieve Gorder, culminated in a special appearance from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who shared some of her favorite elements of the decorations — like the Gold Star Tree, which honors military service members who died in action — and a few of her own traditions, like putting an orange in the toe of each stocking on their fireplace. But the special also gave viewers an inside look at the process and history of decorating the White House, and you might be surprised by a thing or two.

