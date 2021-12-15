ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDfer_0dNqU9hp00

The NFL made it official on Wednesday. Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders as the host team.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024. The venue switched from New Orleans to Sin City because of the NFL’s decision to go to a 17-game schedule.

That pushed the Super Bowl’s date back and right smack into the middle of Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The city can handle a lot of partying but those two events would have been overwhelming at the same time.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is overjoyed:

The Raiders Are Thrilled The National Football League Has Selected Las Vegas To Host Super Bowl (58) LVIII In February 2024..

Hosting The 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL Draft.. And Now The 2024 Super Bowl Are Just Some Of The Ancillary Benefits Resulting From The Public-Private Partnership We Created With The State Of Nevada To Bring The Raiders To Las Vegas And Build Allegiant Stadium.

It’s Only The Beginning.. But For Now…

Las Vegas … The Super Bowl Is Coming To The Sports And Entertainment Capital Of The World!

-Mark Davis-

If you want to get in early for priority access it is only a $2,500.00 deposit per person.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Kansas City Bar Apologizes For Absolutely DESTROYING Jackson Mahomes After He Publicly Ripped Their Service

Patrick Mahomes is arguably one of the most well-liked and respected young quarterbacks in the NFL right now. However, his younger brother Jackson? He’s proving to be a Grade A, world class, First Team All-Douchebag. Earlier this season, after Kansas City lost a heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens, some heckling Ravens fans decided to poke a little fun at the younger Mahomes. It was all fun and games, but Jackson didn’t see it that way, and poured his drink all […] The post Kansas City Bar Apologizes For Absolutely DESTROYING Jackson Mahomes After He Publicly Ripped Their Service first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Allegiantstadm#Raiders
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill receive bad news for Saints vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kurt Warner’s blunt take on Matthew Stafford will make Rams fans question team’s playoff fate

The Los Angeles Rams’ season has been a tale of two halves. The Rams started off 7-1 led by then-early MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, who had Los Angeles’ offense as one of the best in the league. Stafford and the Rams’ offense has since sputtered, with the team going 2-3 after their hot start. Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner has a blunt take on Stafford that will make fans question the team’s playoff fate.
NFL
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Has Blunt Comment About Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown. During the end of the first half, Patrick Mahomes attempted to scramble away from pressure and get a pass off. However, he was tackled from behind by Joey Bosa and lost control of the football.
NFL
CBS Boston

Adam Vinatieri To ‘Pound The Anvil’ For Colts Before Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday night is a big one in Indianapolis. The Colts are looking to hang on tightly to one of the AFC’s wild card spots, and they’ll be looking to do so with a win over the hated Patriots, who are visiting Lucas Oil Stadium for the nationally televised affair. So with a big game against a big opponent in a big spot, the Colts are calling in a big gun to help with their pregame tradition: Adam Vinatieri. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced this week that Vinatieri — who obviously made some huge kicks for the Patriots before making...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Amid an absolutely insane week for the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have quietly been dealing with some concerning news regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP was listed as “questionable” on the Ravens’ final injury report of the week. Jackson did not participate in practice at all this week due to an ankle injury.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
Essence

Enter “The Game’s” Superfan Contest To Win a Trip To Vegas

The Game is back and better than ever! And this season, they’re in Vegas. To celebrate its new original series, Paramount+ is hosting a giveaway where you can win a VIP Tasha Mack experience and live it up Las Vegas style!. Tasha Mack is a force to be reckoned with....
TV & VIDEOS
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians decided on futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards?

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians suggested he could cut star wide receiver Antonio Brown and/or safety Mike Edwards, both of whom are completing the final days of their three-game suspensions for purposely misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination statuses by using fake vaccination cards. It seems Arians...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy