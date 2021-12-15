ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Indonesia frustrate Vietnam with strong defensive display

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reigning champions dominated throughout, but failed to find a way through. Indonesia and Vietnam have played out a scoreless draw at Bishan Stadium that leaves Group B very much in the balance heading into the final round of matches this...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
ktwb.com

Blinken says U.S. has strong commitment to Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Tuesday a strong American commitment to its strategic partnership with Indonesia and to their engagement on the South China Sea. Blinken made the remarks after a meeting with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and the signing of several joint...
FOREIGN POLICY
goal.com

Maranon hat-trick sees Philippines end Suzuki Cup on a high

The prolific attacker scored three times in the opening 45 minutes to lead his side the way. A first half hattrick from Bienvenido Marañon helped the Philippines to a 3-2 win over Myanmar to close out their 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign on a winning note. Played in wet...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambodia
goal.com

Superb Indonesia take Malaysia apart to set up Singapore clash

The Garuda put in an impressive performance to secure top spot in Group B. Indonesia have turned in one of the most exhilarating performances at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they thrashed Malaysia 4-1 to book a spot in the semi-finals, topping Group B in the process. After a...
SPORTS
goal.com

Vietnam miss out on top spot despite hammering Cambodia

The reigning champions made light work of their opponents, but will still feel disappointed. Defending champions Vietnam have advanced to the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals as Group B runners-up after a 4-0 win over Cambodia at Bishan Stadium on Sunday. A first-half brace from Nguyen Tien Linh put the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

How consistent have the top Asian teams in women's football been over the last five years?

Goal takes a look at the change of FIFA rankings of the top Asian teams... Interest in women’s football has been on the rise over the last few years with a lot more participation across all age groups. FIFA published the latest set of rankings earlier this month wherein DPR Korea were leading the standings followed by Australia and Japan. If one takes a closer look at the rankings of the teams in Asia, for the last five years the top 11 countries in the rankings are more or less constant.
FIFA
goal.com

Oshoala returns to training: Huge boost for Nigeria and Barcelona

The Blaugranes reveal the return to training of the 27-year-old Super Falcon who had been out of action due to an injury setback. Asisat Oshoala has returned to full training with Barcelona after recovering from a knee injury. The Nigeria international was forced off injured during a Uefa Women’s Champions...
UEFA
goal.com

Nigeria’s Akpoguma and Algeria’s Belfodil net in German Bundesliga

The defender and the attacker were on target for Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin respectively. It was literally a goal made in Africa as Nigeria international Kevin Akpoguma and Togo striker Ihlas Bebou combined for the equaliser to help Hoffenheim hold Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga on Saturday. The 91st-minute...
SOCCER
goal.com

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Mouzinho's Suzuki Cup experience

They might have left the tournament empty handed, but Timor-Leste enjoyed the Suzuki Cup experience regardless. Truth be told, it has been a Suzuki Cup of mixed emotions for Timor-Leste. Having opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Thailand, a significant improvement on their 7-0 drubbing last time out, they were dispatched by conflict-stricken Myanmar by the same scoreline in their next match, before eventually suffering a humiliation akin to the one against Thailand in 2018, as the Philippines put six past them in one half, running out 7-0 winners.
WORLD
AFP

England hang on as Australia push for second Test victory

England grimly hung on to reach tea on day five of the second Ashes Test at 180 for eight Monday, needing to get through one more session to salvage an unlikely draw. At tea in the day-night encounter, Buttler remained unbeaten on 25 off a dogged 196 balls and Stuart Broad was on 0, with 288 runs behind and needing to negotiate 26 tricky overs in a final session under lights with twilight falling.
WORLD
Reuters

Arab Cup stress tests Qatar 2022 World Cup preparations

DOHA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - As the final whistle ended the game between Tunisia and Oman, two soccer-mad Brazilian fans set out for the next match of the Arab Cup which was due to start in 90 minutes time. They were testing a central innovation promised by Qatar's World Cup...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy