LAKE MAGDALENE, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man Thursday in an investigation into an attempted rape at Lake Magdalene. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said on Nov. 27, 2021, a woman in her 70s was walking in her neighborhood when she was attacked from behind by 42-year-old Ron Smith, who put his hand over her mouth and forced her to the ground.

