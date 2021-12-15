ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State honors late Tate Myre as first Spartan Dawg of the 2022 class

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCTHW_0dNqTOpG00

Wonderful gesture on Wednesday by Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

On National Signing Day, the Spartans honored the late Tate Myre by naming the Oxford High School football player as the first Spartan Dawg of the 2022 signing class.

Myre was a Class of 2023 football player and one of four students who were shot and killed on Nov. 30, along with Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling.

“A Spartan Dawg is defined not by the plays they make on the field but by the character they exemplify, the leadership they bring to their team and their community, and for extraordinary individuals like Tate Myre, their heroism,” Tucker said.

Myre played tight end, running back and linebacker.

“Tate Myre had an unmatched work ethic, athleticism, and love for his teammates,” Tucker says in the video. “He had a passion to one day play for Michigan State. This passion was paired with an unstoppable drive and follow through to get there. Tate’s consistency on and off the football field elevated everyone who knew him.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin and Tate Myre. And we will continue to support the Oxford community any way that we can.”

