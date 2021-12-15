Norcross’ Glass Jaw and Murphy’s Pinelands Mulligan

This isn’t the first time Gov. Phil Murphy has been proven to be one of those ‘do as I say not as I do’ guys. I doubt it will be the last. The first time I can remember was in the middle of his own executive orders banning large gatherings even outdoors during the pandemic. That was the rule for the rest of us. But when Black Lives Matter marches and rallies sprang up in reaction to the killing of George Floyd there was Murphy breaking his own rules not once but twice by joining in a large crowd to protest. Zero social distancing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO