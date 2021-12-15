ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Norcross’ Glass Jaw and Murphy’s Pinelands Mulligan

insidernj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been wrong a lot in this life. Sometimes it’s plain old ignorance and other times it’s because I thought it over and reached the wrong conclusion. In the spirit of self-reflection, here’s a pair of assumptions I made this year that totally missed the...

www.insidernj.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy’s hypocrisy strikes again (Opinion)

This isn’t the first time Gov. Phil Murphy has been proven to be one of those ‘do as I say not as I do’ guys. I doubt it will be the last. The first time I can remember was in the middle of his own executive orders banning large gatherings even outdoors during the pandemic. That was the rule for the rest of us. But when Black Lives Matter marches and rallies sprang up in reaction to the killing of George Floyd there was Murphy breaking his own rules not once but twice by joining in a large crowd to protest. Zero social distancing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Globe

Ciattarelli slams Murphy for taking NGA, DGA roles

In what appears to be his first criticism of Gov. Phil Murphy since conceding the gubernatorial election a month ago, former Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli today knocked Murphy for accepting the posts of National Governors Association chair and Democratic Governors Association vice-chair in 2022. “​​NJ has full-time problems and...
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 12/8/2021

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Josh has never been a centrist. You are what the back of your baseball card says you are” – CD5 GOP primary candidate Frank Pallotta. The statewide cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 1,108,456 cases and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City Press

Murphy drops Pinelands pick after criticism, may hint at compromise

In the face of withering criticism from environmental groups, Gov. Phil Murphy this week pulled one of three recent nominees to the Pinelands Commission. In a bid for quick approval in the lame-duck state Senate session, Murphy nominated Laura Matos, Davon McCurry and Elvin Montero to the commission, which oversees the Pinelands National Reserve, close to a million acres that includes sections of seven counties.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

Murphy targets enviros on the Pinelands Commission | Editorial

We’ve come to expect mischief during lame duck, when lawmakers try to rush things through stealthily in their final two months in office. But we didn’t expect the governor who preaches environmental protection to make a craven power play at the Pinelands Commission – picking folks who represent corporate interests to replace environmental stalwarts on the board. Not even Chris Christie was so brazen as to appoint a registered lobbyist.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Mike Silva, Candidate for Newark East Ward Council Seat, Announces Senior Campaign Team

Michael J. Silva, candidate for the open council seat in Newark’s East Ward, announced today the senior members of his campaign team. “I could not be more excited to announce the formation of our campaign’s senior staff team,” said Michael J. Silva. “Throughout my career I have dedicated my life to the service of our community and I look forward to working with our team to raise the voices of the residents of the East Ward.”
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Reed Gusciora
Person
Steve Sweeney
New Jersey Globe

Sweeney skeptical of Murphy’s third gun control push

Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) said today that he is hesitant to support many of the bills in Gov. Phil Murphy’s newest gun control package, arguing that some struck him as legislation for the sake of legislation. “We’ve got the second-most stringent gun laws in the country. That’s...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
insidernj.com

Murphy Delighted by Carville Company

James Carville made a name for himself almost 30 years ago helping Bill Clinton get elected president. Now, Carville is something of a Democratic sage, constantly offering advice and opinion on cable news shows. Most recently, he said Dems didn’t do well on Nov. 2 because of a crazy “woke” culture.
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Murphy marks the anniversary of New Jersey’s first COVID-19 vaccination

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy marked the first anniversary of the state’s first COVID-19 vaccination. On Wednesday, the governor traveled to University Hospital in Newark to commemorate the occasion. The hospital was the site of the first shot given in New Jersey. “Today’s anniversary...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy: COVID-19 booster is not a bonus, it’s a necessity

Governor Phil Murphy today urged fully vaccinated residents to get their COVID-19 booster shot after studies have shown the waning effectiveness of the original two-regiment vaccine dosage. This comes as a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading across New Jersey, one of the most vaccinated states in America and ahead of the impending widespread arrival of the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaw#Camden County Machine#The Democratic Machine#Norcross Democrats#Hq
insidernj.com

The Implications of Baraka and Osborne Going Separate Ways

The fact that Team Baraka will forge ahead without John Sharpe James in the South Ward came as no surprise to Newarkers looking ahead to the 2022 citywide elections. South Ward sources as early as the summertime hummed about James’ departure from Team Baraka, and the candidacy of City Recreation Director Pat Council, chair of the South Ward Democratic Committee. But the absence of At-Large Councilman Eddie Osborne from next year’s ticket did turn some heads, as Baraka moves ahead with Louise Rountree, a minister who possesses a popular base of citywide support.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Atlantic City Press

'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible,' 'unforgivable' — Murphy attacks lawmakers over Statehouse incident

State Police came under fire last week for not asking lawmakers entering the Statehouse for a legislation meeting to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. On Wednesday during his regular COVID media briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy addressed questions regarding the incident, calling the actions of a few lawmakers “outrageous,” “irresponsible” and “unforgiveable.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJBIZ

Child care tax credit expansion lands on Murphy’s desk

Gov. Phil Murphy is considering whether to sign a lame duck bill expanding the child and dependent care tax credit and broadening other benefits that could be claimed under the program. Senate Bill 4065 was approved by the state Senate in a 35-0 vote on Dec. 2, and a 77-0...
POLITICS
Trentonian

New Pinelands Library to open on Dec. 13

MEDFORD – The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Library System have announced the opening-date of the new modern Pinelands Library here. The Burlington County Library System location will open on Monday, Dec. 13, at its new home on the first floor of the Medford Town Hall at 49 Union Street. It will replace the nearly 50-year-old library facility at 39 Allen Street, which will permanently close on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
insidernj.com

What do the CD5 Endorsements Actually Mean?

All candidates like being endorsed by fellow politicians. Frank Pallotta, who seeks the Republican congressional nomination in CD-5, is no exception. His campaign just dispatched a release trumpeting endorsements from 29 mayors or former mayors in a district that ranges over Bergen, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties. As we said,...
ELECTIONS
insidernj.com

Menendez, Booker Announce Over $54M to Support NJ’s Airports

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced a total of $54,055,571 was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to support maintenance, upgrades and improvements at airports across New Jersey. The funding was appropriated in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
insidernj.com

Public Funding Program for Gubernatorial Campaigns Continues to Prove its Worth

This year’s gubernatorial election was a testament to the importance and durability of New Jersey’s Gubernatorial Public Financing Program. As the general election unfolded, independent, so-called “Dark Money” groups, were spending upwards of $40 million in support or opposition of the two major party candidates, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Here’s What’s On Tap Under The Gold Dome On Monday

Here’s what’s on tap under the Gold Dome on Monday (December 13th):. Committee Room 11, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ Chair: Asm. Burzichelli, John J. The State House Annex has reopened to the general public. Visitors to the State House Annex are required to show ID and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test conducted within the previous 72 hours. All visitors are required to undergo a temperature screening prior to proceeding through security. Masks are mandatory at all times inside the State House Annex, including in Committee Rooms and in the hallways and other facilities. Please visit the NJ Legislature’s website at www.njleg.state.nj.us/JMC%20Rules.pdf for more information A1979 [Stanley, Sterley S./Lopez, Yvonne+8], Architectural Paint Stewardship Act; paint producers implement or participate.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy