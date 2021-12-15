Norcross’ Glass Jaw and Murphy’s Pinelands Mulligan

Here’s what’s on tap under the Gold Dome on Monday (December 13th):. Committee Room 11, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ Chair: Asm. Burzichelli, John J. The State House Annex has reopened to the general public. Visitors to the State House Annex are required to show ID and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test conducted within the previous 72 hours. All visitors are required to undergo a temperature screening prior to proceeding through security. Masks are mandatory at all times inside the State House Annex, including in Committee Rooms and in the hallways and other facilities. Please visit the NJ Legislature’s website at www.njleg.state.nj.us/JMC%20Rules.pdf for more information A1979 [Stanley, Sterley S./Lopez, Yvonne+8], Architectural Paint Stewardship Act; paint producers implement or participate.
